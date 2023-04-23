Voyager 2022 media awards
One person injured and SH29A partially blocked after two-vehicle crash near Maungatapu

Sandra Conchie
Police and ambulance staff responding to two-vehicle crash on SH29A near Maungatapu. Photo / NZME

One person has suffered moderate injuries and one lane is blocked following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A near Maungatapu.

A police spokesman said police and St John Ambulance staff were responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A between Maungatapu and Baypark’s Truman Lane intersection which resulted in a person suffering moderate injuries.

The spokesman said the crash was reported about midday today and one lane heading towards Mount Maunganui was blocked until the scene could be cleared.

Motorists were advised to take care around the crash scene or take an alternative route.

