The crash was reported around 12.30pm on Saturday. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a crash following a crash between a car and motorcycle on Saturday.

Police were called to the crash at 12.30pm on No. 1 Rd in Te Puke, closing the road.

In a statement, police advised that one person had died shortly after.

The road was closed for some time and the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.