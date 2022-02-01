One person has been airlifted out of Waihī with serious injuries this morning.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to help fire and ambulance crews at the scene of a shed fire on Mangatoetoe St around 7.15am.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene and treated one person with serious injuries.
They were airlifted to Waikato Hospital.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Waihī was sent to the scene.