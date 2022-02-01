Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

One person airlifted out of Waihī with serious injuries

Quick Read
Police were called to help fire and ambulance crews. Photo / NZME

Police were called to help fire and ambulance crews. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

One person has been airlifted out of Waihī with serious injuries this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to help fire and ambulance crews at the scene of a shed fire on Mangatoetoe St around 7.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene and treated one person with serious injuries.

They were airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Waihī was sent to the scene.