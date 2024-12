MPI is making inquiries over potential bird flu at a second farm, and Yanfei Bao's killer Tingjun Cao has been found guilty. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died at a popular Bay of Plenty swimming hole.

Emergency services responding to a “water-related incident” in the Wairoa River near Poripori Rd, Lower Kaimai, about 6.15pm Wednesday.

Police this morning said that a person was pulled unresponsive from the water. First aid was started but the person died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.