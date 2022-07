Police were called to Fraser St about 2.07pm. Photo / Sandra Conchie

One person has been arrested after an alleged firearm sighting in Tauranga.

A spokeswoman said police were called to Fraser St about 2.07pm after reports a person had a firearm.

One person has been taken into custody, she said.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said six police cars and a team of police, including armed officers, were speaking to a man at the bus stop on Fraser St near the intersection with 16th Ave.

