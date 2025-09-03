Senu said using art in a colourful mosaic was something that people would look at.
“This is an important project in terms of honouring women who had a part to play in the war.”
The mosaic concept design will be made up of four key elements that the students had researched and sought advice from local historians.
It will feature a red cross/poppies honouring nurses and medical staff, a Defence Force symbol linking past and present, a dove symbolising the future and a woman in the field as a tribute to work on the home front.
Community prefect Amelia Ellis felt no one was consistently shedding light on the importance of women in war.
“I feel like their roles were overlooked and never really acknowledged or given respect, which we really wanted to do with this.”
Pippa said the project’s message was about empowerment and equality.
Senu, Amelia, and Pippa - with a team of junior students - will spend their school holidays putting the mosaic together, but expect the project to finish in 2026.
They had briefed the incoming team of prefects and worked closely with principal Tara Kanji, who will guide next year’s team.
Kanji said it was exciting that the mosaic was a heavily student-led project.
“What it’s doing is bringing history alive, and it’s a recognition of young people, while sometimes we think they’ve lost sight of the past, they are recognising what’s happening right now and how it connects to the past.”
She said the project was a reflection of the path women had taken before the students, and it seemed right to have a memorial to women.