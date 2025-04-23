“He rang me on a Wednesday, and we met on a Friday night, I think it was, we just walked around town and looked at shops because that’s what you did in those days,” Noeline said.
“There was nothing much on except for movies or dances, and he didn’t dance at the time.”
“I had 3 left feet,” Ken saidwith a laugh.
He said they had been together for “quite a while”, and during his birthday in May, he popped the question.
“I think it was just her nature, you’d come across some girls who were so picky and bossy but Noeline, she was just right.”
They were engaged for two years. Ken said he wouldn’t marry Noeline until he bought a house.
“I saw this house advertised in Island Bay [Wellington], we worked out we could get it and I told Noeline, which she then asked, ‘When do you want to get married?’ and I said, ‘Pretty quickly, why wait? ’”
“The house cost 2800 pounds, which was a lot of money in those days,” Ken said.
On April 19, 1952, Ken and Noeline tied the knot.
They moved to Tauranga in 1987, where the pair has been living together ever since.