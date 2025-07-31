Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Pro-golfer’s son opens Mount Maunganui indoor golf simulator

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Bunker general manager, Kahu Tataurangi, said he wanted a space where golf could be enjoyed in a casual setting. Photo / Ben Parry

Bunker general manager, Kahu Tataurangi, said he wanted a space where golf could be enjoyed in a casual setting. Photo / Ben Parry

Golf is the family business for Tauranga player Kahu Tataurangi, son of celebrated Māori professional player Phil Tataurangi.

Phil designed the new The Dunes practice green at Mount Maunganui Golf Club, and now Kahu is making his own mark on the suburb.

Kahu has opened indoor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save