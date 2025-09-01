Advertisement
On The Up: Ōtūmoetai crew crowned Aims Games 2025 hip-hop champions

By Zoe Hunter of The AIMS Gamer
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

The Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School dance crew won gold in hip-hop at the Zespri Aims Games this weekend. Photo / Zach Quinn, Aims Games Media

As the spotlight hits the hip-hop stage and the Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School dance crew moves into formation, Sibheal Dobson is right where she belongs.

The 12-year-old loves to dance and her infectious energy lights up the stage.

“It’s just a whole new world,” Sibheal said. “If I’ve had a bad

