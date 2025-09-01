The Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School dance crew won gold in hip-hop at the Zespri Aims Games this weekend. Photo / Zach Quinn, Aims Games Media
As the spotlight hits the hip-hop stage and the Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School dance crew moves into formation, Sibheal Dobson is right where she belongs.
The 12-year-old loves to dance and her infectious energy lights up the stage.
“It’s just a whole new world,” Sibheal said. “If I’ve had a badday, I just want to dance. There’s no drama with dance.”
Sibheal, who was born with achondroplasia, a type of short-limbed dwarfism, performed for the first time on the Zespri Aims Games hip-hop stage at Tauranga’s Mercury Baypark Arena at the weekend – and walked away with a gold medal.