After missing out on a spot on the dance crew last year, Sibheal was proud to be part of Aims Games 2025.

“I just thought it would be a cool opportunity,” she said.

“I worked really hard to get better and I trialled again this year and got in.”

It meant she was able to share in the excitement of her school being crowned Aims Games hip-hop champions for 2025.

With baby-blue eye shadow and dressed as video game character Princess Rosalina, Sibheal matched every beat to the Mario Kart-themed choreography.

She said it was “so cool” to come home champions.

“If you asked me last year, I would never have thought we would win. I am still in shock,” she said.

“We weren’t expecting it at all. But we were all over the moon that we came first.”

Her mum, Syully Dobson, said her daughter did not let her condition affect her.

Sibheal Dobson walked away with a Zespri Aims Games hip-hop gold medal after being part of the Ōtūmoetai Intermediate School dance crew. Photo / Zach Quinn, Aims Games Media

“She loves being active. She just gets out there and does what she wants. We’re not wrapping her in cotton wool.

“We are really proud of her.”

Syully said it was awesome for hip-hop to be represented at the Aims Games and was grateful her daughter was able to be part of it.

“It means everything to us. We love every part of Sibheal. We know she’s got the talent. She’s not shy. That’s why we encourage her to do everything. There’s nothing that can stop her.

“We always try to tell her that no matter what, family is always behind us and will support us. Just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Choreographer Sophie Lane, 16, created the Mario moves with her crew dressed as different characters from the Nintendo game, including Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong and Princess Peach.

“We wanted to do something fun and different from all of the other crews, something with that ‘wow’ factor.”

Hip-hop is one of 27 sporting codes at this year’s Zespri Aims Games, which is welcoming more than 14,000 intermediate-aged athletes to Tauranga this week.

