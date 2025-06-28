Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

On The Up: Ōpōtiki artist Kerrin Tilley’s work to be published

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read

Bay of Plenty artist Kerrin Tilley.

Bay of Plenty artist Kerrin Tilley.

A former dairy farmer who turned to art for income after a rugby accident put him in a wheelchair will have one of his works published.

Ōpōtiki artist Kerrin Tilley, who paints by holding the brush in his mouth, has been selected for publication by an international art group.

Kerrin

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times