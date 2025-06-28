His painting, titled Free Spirit features a group of seagulls at the beach and can be found in the organisation’s mid-year range.

“Birds are amazing creatures,” Kerrin said.

“I tried to capture their wing and body movements as they fly and hover in the breeze. I photographed them while putting the long line out with my brother and support worker last year, as [the gulls] hung around for a free snack when the old baits were removed from the hooks.”

‘Free Spirit’ by Bay of Plenty artist Kerrin Tilley features in the mid-year range produced by the Mouth and Foot Paintings Artists.

Having suffered a neck injury playing rugby and being unable to continue working as a dairy farmer, Kerrin began earning an income as an artist, painting with his mouth.

Kerrin rose above the challenges of his condition to produce artwork that matches able-bodied artists.

His love for outdoor life, especially landscapes and wildlife, translates to his paintings.

“Being confined to a wheelchair, you have to admire seagulls’ ability to take to the air and enjoy that freedom. I’m pleased with the painting and thrilled it was chosen for this year’s selection of cards.”

Bay of Plenty artist Kerrin Tilley found painting after a rugby accident confined him to a wheelchair. Photo / Supplied

European experts headed the selection process for the card range. He and the other Kiwi “punched above their weight”, beating hot international competition, the statement said.

Although the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists — founded in 1956 and established in New Zealand in 1961 — initially earned their income through selling Christmas cards, their products now encompass a broader range.

From special occasion cards to jigsaws, tea sets, address books, calendars, Christmas serviettes and placemats, gift tags and wrapping paper, it offers an array of gifting needs.

As a self-help organisation, it helped people with disabilities fulfil their creative ambitions while still maintaining financial independence by selectively selling their artworks.

To join the association as a student member and receive scholarships for art supplies and tuition, artists must qualify by using a brush held in either their mouth or foot, having lost the use of their hands through an illness or accident.