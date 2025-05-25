The first Classic Flyers aircraft museum building under construction. Photo / supplied

Gormlie said that when it all began, he often thought about what the museum would be like in the next 20 years.

According to the museum’s marketing manager, Corey Tyler, Classic Flyers began with an effort to preserve a 1940s hangar at Tauranga Airfield.

“Though the hangar couldn’t be saved, the project evolved into building a purpose-built aviation museum, officially opening on May 28, 2005, with a major airshow.”

Since then, Tyler said the facility had hosted several airshows, with crowds of 20,000 people across a weekend.

The early days of the Classic Flyers aircraft museum. Photo / supplied

They’d since had to shrink numbers to between 5000 and 10,000, he said.

Gormlie said another reason for the more recent growth at Classic Flyers could be attributed to the student training.

“We see a lot of kids now. Youth training has been a slow burn, but it’s a really cool thing.

“It gives you a cool feeling to sit down the back of the airliner and go: ‘Well, that boy there used to wash my aeroplane, and he’s a grown man now’.”

Gormlie said none of it would have been possible without the volunteers who’d helped build displays, kept up with maintenance and hosted events to help the museum take off.

Some of the classic pieces of aircraft they have at Classic Flyers aircraft museum in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“The whole place is about the volunteer and community spirit. They give a lot of time and energy and expertise to the place.”

Another key aspect that had helped the museum had been the financial support from the community.

“We’re lucky enough, fortunate enough, to get small grants all the time throughout the year from people.”

Roughly a decade or so ago, “a lovely friend” donated about $260,000 from his deceased estate to the museum.

“He didn’t have any family. He had a fair bit of stuff, and we just happened to be one of them. He really liked us, and we liked him.”

Ross Brown, Andrew Gormlie, Cory Tyler, Angus Cook and Harry Needler in front of the North American AT6 Texan (Harvard). Photo / Brydie Thompson

Ross Brown started volunteering at Classic Flyers because of his long-standing interest in aviation. He had been there three years and did not plan on stopping any time soon.

Regular visitors may often see Brown in the gift shop, where he can make the most of his expertise.

“It’s an amazing thing to come out here. You see little 2-year-olds, 3-year-olds running around and enjoying themselves in the pedal cars, and we’ve put new things online like the flight simulator and things like that.

“There’s always something happening.”

The Curtis Kittyhawk P40-E at Classic Flyers aircraft museum in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson

One of the things Brown enjoyed most was when groups of 10 seniors toured the museum, dressed up in flight suits, and took pictures.

Brown, who recently visited the Royal Air Force Museum in Christchurch, said it was brilliant, but it missed what Classic Flyers had.

“Everything is quite ironed and pretty and tidy. Here it’s more hands-on, and you’re actually like you’re in a living museum.

“You’ll see somebody walking around in some overalls with a bolt and he’s fixing this, and somebody else is pushing a plane out.”

The Pitts Special S-1C at Classic Flyers aircraft museum in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Brydie Thompson

To celebrate the anniversary, Classic Flyers will hold a free open day on May 28.

On King’s Birthday weekend, there will be a bigger celebration – where every entry ticket sold would be entered into a prize draw.