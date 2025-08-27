Restaurateurs did not enter the competition, rather, their offerings were judged by an anonymous panel of judges around the country.

“We don’t know who they are – they’re chefs, food writers, critics … and they come to the restaurant. You get at least two visits a year from these judges.”

Potts said points were awarded for food, ambience, the drinks list and service.

Solera scored 18 out of a possible 20 points, he said.

The winners were announced on August 18 in Auckland. Restaurants could be awarded one, two or three hats based on their score.

Cuisine says hats are reserved for restaurants “whose commitment to excellence, innovation and consistency” placed them “firmly” among the best in the world.

‘From top 100 to top 40′

Potts said Solera had held one hat for the past two years, which placed them in the top 100 in the country.

At the awards night, the one-hat restaurants were read out first.

When Solera was not included, Potts thought the restaurant had lost its hat.

To then hear Solera had been awarded two hats was a “real surprise” and “really well appreciated”, he said.

“To go from one to two – that jumps from top 100 to top 40 sort of thing.

“It’s a big step up and it’s where we like to think we’re at.”

He said the accolade reflected his and his team’s hard work.

Solera head chef David Bryson (left) and owner Nick Potts. Photo / Supplied

Potts founded Solera in 2020 after years of front-of-house experience working with top-tier hospitality teams in New Zealand and Melbourne.

His vision was to create world-class, wine-friendly dining in a relaxed setting with an open fire, bringing warmth and innovation to Mount Maunganui’s food scene.

Head chef David Bryson had only been at the creative helm of Solera for a year, but had worked in the kitchen since 2021.

Potts said Solera had a sharing menu, with wood-fired cooking being its “flagship”.

“Most of the food has some … element that’s to do with the fire or smoking.”

The wine list champions small New Zealand producers.

Solera owner Nick Potts said wood-fired cooking was the restaurant's 'flagship'. Photo / Supplied

He said the business had faced challenges to balance rising costs with attracting customers.

This included bringing down the price of its $100 chef’s menu two years ago. It is priced at $85.

“That was the name of the game, I guess – get as many people in and let them experience this.”

They had made “tough decisions” about what produce to use to bring costs down, but labour costs were the hardest part.

“You can control your food costs but when you’re doing food like us, it does take a lot of labour to get it there.”

Nonetheless, the business was having a “far better winter” than last year’s.

Potts said he was looking forward to more tourists returning as the weather warmed, and the atmosphere summer brought to Mount Maunganui.

Cuisine awarded hats to 102 restaurants this year, with just six awarded three hats.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.