In the 200m Super Lifesaver, she won gold in a record-breaking 2:22.22 – setting Australian and New Zealand records.
She finished with gold in the Open Women’s 100m Rescue Medley.
Nicol, 20, has been involved with surf lifesaving since she was “a little nipper” at under-5s.
“To come away with a New Zealand and Australian record was pretty surreal because that NZ record had stood for eight years.”
The 200m super lifesaver requires 75m of freestyle swimming, then diving down 3m to pick up a mannequin sunk at the bottom of the pool.
Competitors carry the mannequin while swimming 25m to a turning wall, after touching the wall they put their fins on, grab their rescue tube and swim another 50m down with the tube and fins, clip up another mannequin and tow it back 50m.
“I just focused on what was in front of me, the skills in front of me, and left it all out there.”
Nicol broke the record by a second and a half and won five golds.
“To be in such a field of depth and skills and expertise, it just makes you a better athlete and pushes you to be better and stronger.”
She said Australians were known to be better and Kiwis often put them on a pedestal when competing internationally.