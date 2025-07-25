Williams told the Bay of Plenty Times the club’s old driving range area had become “too small” and had golf balls leaving the property, causing issues.

“Out of this created the opportunity to create the Dunes green and now the Dunes driving range.”

The club has invested more than $3m into the now-completed two-part Dunes concept for the putting green and driving range.

The green is 6000sq m and has an 18-hole course within itself, giving the club’s 1400 members more room to practise.

The “state-of-the-art” driving range has 15 outdoor bays and two simulators with the latest technology, which Williams said future-proofed the club and golf in the area.

Mount Maunganui Golf Club general manager Michael Williams at the opening of The Dunes green in April. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Club board chairman Ron McQuilter said its previous range wasn’t long enough to hit a driver.

He said it was located alongside several homes on Golf Rd, meaning ball strikes were common.

“Having a golf course entirely surrounded by residential properties has become a challenge in today’s environment.”

McQuilter said a “bespoke” alternative was needed, “not some commercial-type building project”.

He said the building, the flow and the technology all combined to give a “wow” experience.

With 15 outdoor bays and two simulators, golfers can see their ball in flight and view their shot using the latest technology. Photo / Carina Funnell

“You can see the ball in flight, and right beside you, view your shot using the latest technology in an environment that is fun and welcoming.”

He said the additions of the new range and green gave “members and the public a total golf experience”.

Golf NZ’s Bay of Plenty regional support manager Mark Webb said the opening of the new driving range would enhance the golfing landscape in the Western Bay of Plenty.

“Any development of golfing facilities, be it driving ranges, mini-putts, or indoor simulator golf ranges, all allow for a wider range of accessibility and create different golf experiences suitable to a wider participation market.”

Webb said Mount Maunganui Golf Club had taken a long-term “generational approach” towards the development of its facilities.

“They have looked towards a facility that will be applicable and sustainable for multiple generations to come.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.