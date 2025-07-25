“You can see the ball in flight, and right beside you, view your shot using the latest technology in an environment that is fun and welcoming.”
He said the additions of the new range and green gave “members and the public a total golf experience”.
Golf NZ’s Bay of Plenty regional support manager Mark Webb said the opening of the new driving range would enhance the golfing landscape in the Western Bay of Plenty.
“Any development of golfing facilities, be it driving ranges, mini-putts, or indoor simulator golf ranges, all allow for a wider range of accessibility and create different golf experiences suitable to a wider participation market.”
Webb said Mount Maunganui Golf Club had taken a long-term “generational approach” towards the development of its facilities.
“They have looked towards a facility that will be applicable and sustainable for multiple generations to come.”