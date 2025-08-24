In six months, more than 200 businesses have signed up, helping companies recover lost revenue.

Comparable to platforms such as Grab One and First Table, Got A Gap is a marketplace of last-minute opportunities.

Sanson told the Bay of Plenty Times the idea came about in winter last year when her salon was quieter with fewer appointments being filled.

“I thought all I could do was post these gaps on my Instagram, but I was only reaching people who know I exist, and it wasn’t bringing me new clients.”

Her frustration sparked ‘Got A Gap’ to give small businesses an “even playing field” with bigger franchises.

“I’m seeing small businesses shut down every day, it’s scary, and it’s people’s livelihoods.”

She said it was rewarding to see businesses sign up to Got A Gap.

“I just like seeing other people benefit from using it.”

If services such as hair salons, personal trainers, cleaners or beauty clinics suddenly had a cancellation, they could list it on Got A Gap at a discounted price.

Customers scrolled the site, or social media, and chose an available slot the same day or the next day.

A discounted appointment may include a blow wave for $20 instead of $65, a personal trainer session for $30 instead of $80, or a lash lift for $60 instead of $100.

“Making some money is better than making no money.”

Sanson used the price of an average hair colour as an example of how cancelled appointments could impact revenue.

“This would be $300, and if you were to fill one of those every week, you’re turning over $15,600 extra every year.

“If someone cancels once a week on you, you’re losing $15,600.”

Sanson said in the beauty industry, 20% of bookings were rescheduled or cancelled.

“People are just being a bit more clever with their money and thinking more about what they need versus what they want.”

Epsilon Hair Salon in Mount Maunganui used Got A Gap, and owner Libby Whaley said it had been “an absolute godsend”.

“This winter has been the first in six years that we’ve seen seasonal fluctuation come back with people cancelling last minute because of sickness or economic situations.”

She said Got A Gap was helping to ensure wages were being covered for her seven staff members when they had cancelled appointments.

“I only need each person to have one gap a day, that’s seven gaps a day, that’s massive, and most of those people are getting paid a wage.”

Owner of Epsilon Hair Salon in Mount Maunganui, Libby Whaley, uses Got A Gap and said it was a godsend. Photo / Supplied

Whaley said it was better to fill the gaps with cheaper services that could at least cover staff hourly rates rather than having an empty slot.

“Even though we’re posting things at a very cheap rate, it’s still better than nothing.”

She said Got A Gap had introduced potential customers who would not have normally found Epsilon.

“People are always looking for ways to get the best value out of their money, want to go to great places, and want to support small local businesses.

“If you can do that while perhaps not spending as much as usual, then that’s a win for everyone.”

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said it was “critically important” for businesses to have online and digital platforms directed towards the customers they want.

She said if businesses could sell an appointment at a discounted rate, it was better than having nobody come in at all.

“It’s just another opportunity to get somebody into your store, to have a great experience, and want them to come back.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.