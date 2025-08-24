Advertisement
On The Up: Got A Gap helping small businesses tackle last-minute cancellations

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Mount Maunganui hairdresser Aleisha Samson's online platform, Got A Gap, lets businesses list last-minute cancellations at a discount to fill empty spots.

Clients who cancel or reschedule beauty appointments at short notice can cost small businesses thousands of dollars.

But one local hairdresser has come up with a solution.

Mount Maunganui’s Aleisha Sanson has launched Got A Gap, a platform that allows businesses to list last-minute cancellations at a discount

