Scott was also a finalist for Professional Commercial Photographer of the Year.

She said it was a “real thrill” to be recognised among such a talented group of professional photographers.

“To make it to be a finalist and get up there is always a thrill at the best of times.”

Her high-scoring image in the animal category was taken in Poland of a hippopotamus underwater.

“It was quite an unexpected thing to see.”

She said it was taken at a zoo, and it took about an hour to get the perfect shot.

“The water was so filthy that when the hippo did lapse, I could only see it for a split second, so I had about two seconds to take the photo.”

Scott started taking photos when she was young after her parents bought her a plastic white Kodak camera.

“I used to run around the place photographing, and I went to art school, trained to be a painter, but ended up taking up photography.”

Rotorua-based photographer, Tracey Scott, won Professional Animal Photographer of the Year with a high-scoring photograph of a hippopotamus. Photo / Tracey Scott

She became a news photographer in 1987 and spent 20 years in the job.

Scott said her work was always about what was going on in her life at the time.

“Whether it’s a creative, documentary, or an animal image, I just photograph what’s around me, and I seldom ever set out to go and create an image.”

She said photography was her way of expressing what she sees or feels.

“Everybody can pick up a camera and take a photograph, and the only difference is how you see the world.

“That’s a totally individual thing, and that comes from your life experiences, nothing else.”

Bay of Plenty-based photographer Rochelle Withell won Professional Wedding Creative Photographer of the Year.

She said she did not enter awards often, but was motivated by the images she had taken.

“It’s such a privilege to capture these chapters of life.”

Her planet scene photo was inspired by a couple who married during one of the first auroras the Bay of Plenty had the chance to experience.

Rochelle Withells' planet scene photo was inspired by a couple who married during one of the first Auroras in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Rochelle Withell

“It struck me that every couple’s wedding day is like their own little planet, and I started to play with that idea, and this was the result.”

Withell said entering the awards had pushed her creatively, challenged her technically, and connected her with a supportive community.

“I used to be one of those photographers who scoffed at awards, but if a photographer wants to grow, be inspired, and be open to constructive criticism, I can’t recommend it enough.”

She said “connection” inspired her photography.

“I know it’s an overused and maybe clichéd word, but it’s the connections I see on people’s most special days, with their most special people, that inspire me.”

Justin Aitken, based in Tauranga, was also a finalist for Professional Wedding Creative Photographer of the Year and has won the category in previous years.

He said it was always great to be recognised by his peers in the industry.

“I have met some of the best people in this industry and made some amazing friends; the inspiration that everyone gets from one another is positive.”

Justin Aitken was a finalist for Professional Wedding Creative Photographer of the Year and approached this year’s awards with humour. Photos / Justin Aitken

Aitken approached this year’s awards with “humour” and “a bit of fun”.

“The common theme seemed to be the absolute hilarity from some of the weddings I had done last season.”

He said what he loved about modern-day weddings was they were not traditional and so much could happen in the blink of an eye.

“If I can be there to capture some of these moments and provide couples with an immortalised memory of it all, then I’m stoked.”

Aitken said his kids were the ones who inspired his photography.

“They’re a daily reminder to me of why photography is so important; the time just passes by so quickly.”

He said when it came to photography, there would always be a place for those who created meaningful work.

“Everyone has an oven, but not everyone can cook well, and it really does show when people care about their craft.”

