Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Aerocool Rescue Helicopter gala raises $60,800 for life-saving service

SunLive
3 mins to read

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Gala and Charity Auction was held on Friday night. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Gala and Charity Auction was held on Friday night. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

More than $60,000 has been raised for the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter at a charity gala in Mount Maunganui.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Gala and Charity Auction, held on Friday at the iconic Classic Flyers Aviation Museum, has been described as an “an overwhelming success” by organisers.

The $60,800

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save