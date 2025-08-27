The on-duty crew were also present, stationed at Classic Flyers and ready for take-off when dispatched.

Hosted by broadcaster Kerre Woodham – sponsored by Bay of Plenty Times publisher NZME and Newstalk ZB – the impact of the rescue helicopter was highlighted by patient Geoff, who stood before the crowd as living proof of its life-saving importance.

Geoff recounted the day a scenic walk turned into a fight for survival, when a brain aneurysm with a 50% fatality rate struck without warning.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter flew Geoff in critical condition from Tauranga Hospital to Waikato Hospital for life-saving surgery.

A journey that would have taken nearly an hour and 20 minutes by road was cut to 15 minutes by air, giving Geoff the best possible chance of survival.

As the gala continued, live auctions were presented by award-winning auctioneer Jordan Sievwright of EVES Real Estate, while the silent auctions were hosted via GalaBid, thanks to Aerocool Rescue Helicopter sponsor EVES.

Aerocool base manager and pilot Liam Brettkelly on stage. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

A Poronui Safari Camp Glamping package sold for $2500; a Private Chef Experience and Personal Mixologist offering collected $2000; and a Mount Maunganui Weekend experience went for $2000.

The statement said event organisers – Westpac NZ and Philips Search and Rescue Trust – expressed their deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of “unforgettable evening”.

These included 28 Westpac volunteers who gave their time to help organise the event and support its smooth running throughout the night.

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Philips Search and Rescue Trust general manager Vanessa Richmond said they could not do what they do without the community’s support.

“Whatever your motivation for being here this evening, it is appreciated by the thousands of people whose lives have been saved, or their recovery enhanced, by the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter.”

Community support is vital for keeping the rescue helicopter operational and saving lives at all hours, 365 days a year.

Westpac New Zealand chief executive Catherine McGrath said the bank had supported rescue choppers for more than 40 years.

“We’re so grateful to the people all around the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel who give generously.”

The funds raised will ensure the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter can continue in its life-saving missions across the coastal Bay of Plenty.