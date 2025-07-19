Watson said the council received and considered the petition in a meeting of the projects and monitoring committee in June, which voted 8-3 in favour of installing the toilet in the consented location.
Councillors Margaret Murray-Benge and Tracey Coxhead have called for the council to urgently reconsider the decision and to move the toilet.
Murray-Benge said the protest was a consequence of the council not listening and upsetting the community.
“If they had listened in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this predicament.”
Watson said in a June media statement that it was challenging to find a balance between individuals’ viewpoints and the public need for infrastructure when making community decisions.
“We’re committed to delivering high-quality public infrastructure that supports wellbeing, access and amenity for everyone.