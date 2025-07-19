Its new site is near a memorial seat built in remembrance of Kristy Moller, who died in 2015.

Kristy’s father, Dennis Moller, said he was incredibly disappointed with the council’s lack of sensitivity in this situation.

“This is a spiritual nature for me. My wife and I find it offensive to have a toilet in such close proximity to the seat.”

Moller said they chose the reserve for the memorial because of its peace and beauty. It was close to their home, so they could visit every day and remember their daughter.

Ōmokoroa resident Rob Mitford-Burgess, who took part in the protest, said residents were not made aware that the toilet had been shifted from its planned location.

“If they built it where they said they were going to build it, it would’ve been fine.”

Western Bay of Plenty District Council infrastructure group acting general manager Peter Watson said he acknowledged the difficulty of the situation and was open to talking with the Moller family.

“We understand this is upsetting for the Moller family, and we acknowledge the strong feelings they have about the memorial seat and its location.

“Council staff contacted the Mollers and offered to relocate the memorial seat at no cost; however, we understand the family does not want the seat moved.”

Watson said the concept plan indicated the toilet’s location would be determined after stormwater management investigations were completed.

Protesters at the site of construction of the new toilet. Photo / Haley Doig

“We understand that people living near reserves feel a strong connection to these spaces and enjoy the peace, greenery, and views they offer.

“But, as public land, reserves are there for everyone, and they evolve and change to meet the growing needs of a community.”

Construction of the toilets was postponed after a public meeting in February to give residents time to prepare a petition in opposition.

Watson said the council received and considered the petition in a meeting of the projects and monitoring committee in June, which voted 8-3 in favour of installing the toilet in the consented location.

Councillors Margaret Murray-Benge and Tracey Coxhead have called for the council to urgently reconsider the decision and to move the toilet.

Alternative options include relocating the toilet within the reserve, at an added cost of $50,000, or building it elsewhere in the district. Photo / Haley Doig

Murray-Benge said the protest was a consequence of the council not listening and upsetting the community.

“If they had listened in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this predicament.”

Watson said in a June media statement that it was challenging to find a balance between individuals’ viewpoints and the public need for infrastructure when making community decisions.

“We’re committed to delivering high-quality public infrastructure that supports wellbeing, access and amenity for everyone.

“The next step will be to focus on delivering the facility in alignment with the reserve’s concept plan and consent conditions …

“Feedback on the need for a toilet at the reserve was varied. However, the majority of submissions were in favour of the proposed location if it was demonstrated that it was needed.”

Haley Doig is a journalism student from AUT interning at the Bay of Plenty Times.