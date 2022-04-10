11 deaths, 8531 new cases, 635 hospitalisations. Video / NZ Herald

There was another Covid-19-related death announced in the Lakes District Health Board today, one of 11 others throughout New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health revealed 12 additional deaths in a statement at 1pm. They take the total number of publically reported deaths to 489 and the seven-day average to 13.

There were also 6718 new community cases nationwide and 604 hospitalisations. The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's at 10,543 compared to 13,543 last Sunday.

In the Lakes health board, seven people with the virus are in hospital. There were also 112 new local cases.

In the neighbouring Bay of Plenty health board, 30 people were in hospital and there were 300 new cases.

The Ministry said while it was encouraging to see case numbers drop, it is not unexpected given there are usually lower testing and reporting levels over the weekend.

"It is also an important reminder to remain vigilant," the statement said.

"Please continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you are feeling unwell.

"Another way to protect you and your whānau and friends is to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so. It is free and available for everyone aged five and over."

Of the 12 deaths reported, eight were from the Auckland region, two from MidCentral, one from Lakes and one from Hawke's Bay.

One was aged in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and three were older than 90 years. Six were female and six were male.