The police Eagle helicopter. Photo / File

A Police Eagle helicopter and Armed Offenders Squad were called to an alleged firearms and disorder incident in the Western Bay of Plenty today.

A police spokesperson said police were called to a disorder incident at an address on Omanawa Rd just before 3.30pm.

“A person at the address allegedly assaulted multiple people and presented a firearm,” the spokesperson said.

Police alleged the person left the scene in a vehicle with two victims.

Police were able to track the vehicle and find the three people, the spokesperson said.

Two people were taken to hospital and the alleged offender was taken into custody.

Inquiries were ongoing and charges were being considered.

The Armed Offender Squad and the Police Eagle helicopter were involved in responding to the callout.