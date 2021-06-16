Oldest surviving parishioner of Te Puke's St John the Baptist church reflects on years past

Les Hansen is St John the Baptist Anglican Church's oldest surviving parishioner. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

Being involved with the church hasn't done Leslie Hansen any harm.

It's how he sums up the years of service he has both given and received as the oldest surviving parishioner of St John the Baptist Anglican Church.

On June 27 the holy building located on Jocelyn St will celebrate 120 years of standing strong. Being baptised on June 14, 1934 - a month after he was born - makes Les the oldest surviving parishioner.

"I don't think it's done me any harm," Les says with a cheeky grin as we sit over cake and a cuppa reflecting on the years.

"It teaches you to be forgiving to other people, although I can still get impatient," he says again with a laugh.

"But it does give you a sense of belonging and as I say, you can tolerate people a bit better."

Les' journey with the church started with his father, who as a Dane, was brought up in a "very religious setting". After immigrating to New Zealand and starting his own family he made sure his children went to Sunday School.

Les even remembers his father telling him stories from different chapters of the Bible but chuckles at the fact small Les may not have paid much attention.

"We used to get picked up, one of the parents in the church had a little car, an Austin 7 with a canvas top. We'd walk to the corner of the road and she would pick us up on the way down to Sunday School."

As he grew older, Les fell away from the church. It wasn't until he met his "good lady" Maureen that he started going back. The pair were also married at St John's and they celebrated their diamond anniversary last year.

With four children, two girls and two boys, there was no doubt they would all be baptised at St John's too.

Les has been on the church's mowing roster, until the mower disappeared from the shed, and also served time on the vestry - the committee of the church.

"That was a trying time because finance is a big problem, especially with the way numbers are dropping, revenue is dropping."

The future of the church is something that worries Les. He has watched over the past 20 years as members of the church have died off and younger families are no longer coming in.

"Sunday schools have all disappeared and all the men's and ladies' groups have all gone. And in recent years people have moved to retirement villages, making it hard for them to come."

However, he is excited to be part of the celebrations, marking the journey the church has made so far.

The main celebration will be a service on June 27, with the church open daily in the preceding week.