Ian, who sat down with son Danny for a video interview recently with Jamie Troughton of Dscribe Media Services, is a life member of WBLGS – which celebrates 90 years of existence this weekend with activities to showcase the club’s lifesaving history on the sand and surf.

Club records suggest as early as the 1920s a surf reel with small cart wheels, a heavy canvas and cork belt and a stout coir line, was on the beach manned by the late John Moon and local swimming club boys. Eventually, after a town meeting was held the Waihi and Waihī Beach Lifesaving Club was formed in 1935.

Ian was living in his family’s home up the hill at Waikino when he joined WBLGS roughly aged 18. “He joined in about 1953,” Danny said.

“I joined up with some of the guys that were around – and I ended up being in charge of them all,” the nonagenarian said.

I will lead

“They all said: ‘Oh, you’ll get lost here and you won’t know what to do’. So I said: ‘Well, I will lead it to start with’. And that’s what I did.”

Ian Robinson has been a mainstay at Waihī Beach Surf Life Saving Club for 72 years. Photo / Supplied

Ian’s day job was selling shoes in two local stops – but he often popped into the club to keep an eye on things. Over the years he became known as “Robbie” at the club – anything that needed sorting out, the saying was: “Just call Robbie; he’ll fix it.”

His mechanical knowledge was learnt from a prior workshop job in Kinleith mill in Tokoroa.

“I just transferred my knowledge to the surf club,” Ian said.

He spent much time helping others learn the ropes – and when he wasn’t on the sea or sand, he was “playing rugby”. Danny joked that surf club activities were Ian’s training for the rugby field.

“It was a very good recreation ground and it had everything you wanted for sports,” Ian said.

Danny said anything that was on the beach his father and friends loved. “Yep,” Ian said, who thought he was a good swimmer.

Bruce’s Bone

One early highlight was an annual competition between Waihi and Piha surf clubs.

“It was called Bruce’s Bone. It was an old bone stuck on to a shield.

“Piha would come down and do a raft of competitions with us – from boats, to swimming to ski – and the winner would get Bruce’s Bone. Bruce was my brother.”

Ian and Heather had four sons – Bruce, Neil, Danny and Glenn – who’ve all been associated with the club in varying degrees.

Ian’s grandsons – Mitchel and Mcleay – are current active members.

Ian Robinson and son Bruce in uniform on the beach. Photo / Supplied

Danny said his father started Bruce’s Bone.

“It went on for years and years. It was an old cattle bone. If I remember rightly, Bruce found the bone on the beach.”

First nationals

Waihī Beach attended their first national surf life saving competition in Invercargill in 1957 with Ian in the mix.

“There was a mob from Waihī Beach that travelled down – about three carloads with skis and things tied on top of their cars. She was a mighty expedition, stopping at every watering hole they passed,” Danny said.

“It was good trip,” Ian said.

“With the training we did and the people we met we learnt a lot.” Ian won the beach sprint.

“It was bloody cold,” he said of the water down south.

One of his favourite surf club moments was the 1970 Piha surf championships when he won medals in the canoe.

“Usually, the canoe team just turned up and had a paddle, but dad saw the opportunity and rounded up a team of guys.”

Danny remembers going with his mother Heather (nee McLeay) – also a WBLGS member along with father Pat Mcleay – in the cold of night to pick up his father from the beach – who was running up and down with his canoe crew “trying to get fit”.

John Moon & others with original reel - Earliest photo Lifeguards on Waihī Beach circa 1920s – before the Waihi and Waihī Beach Lifesaving Club was formed in 1935. Photo / Supplied

“A few years running they won the BOP heats, Northern regionals, and got to the nationals, and I recall Whakatāne being the nemesis,” Danny said.

“But they got a couple of silvers and bronzes at couple of consecutive nationals – so they did very well for themselves. But it was a matter of somebody taking the lead.”

Unusual

“You had to tell them that they had to do it,” Ian said.

“Nowadays this is part of your training but 50 years ago it wasn’t what you did. It was unusual,” Danny said.

As for lifeguarding, what is Ian most proud of?

“Carrying out very efficient rescues,” he said.

“It was up to everybody to know what to do and how to do it.”

Ian said nearly all early rescues were done with reels.

“Someone swam out to the person to ensure they weren’t drowning and when the ski or canoe got there – that’s when we rescued them.”

Back then, rescues were a graduated style of job – Ian did all roles.

“The biggest thing of the lot was making people feel secure,” he said.

WBLGS was one of the first lifesaving clubs in New Zealand to get Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs).

Recommending IRBs

Ian was part of a Surf Live Saving NZ (SLSNZ) investigation tour to Australia in 1978, where they brought back the recommendation for New Zealand to adopt Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs).

Ian is happy the club went with IRBs rather than jetboats.

“[With jetboats] You were always getting the bloody things fixed!”

Ian Robinson with IRB learners. Photo / Supplied

Ian started a training system, so surf clubs members had to qualify before they could drive an IRB, Danny said.

“It was part of a sea change happening in surf life saving at the time. Beforehand, anyone could grab a canoe and go down the beach [to rescue someone].”

Part of club work was IRB maintenance.

“All the guys had to know this so they could sort the engine out so they didn’t have to call someone out to fix it,” Ian said.

He spent many hours showing fellow clubbies how to maintain club gear. His calling was to help “guide others”.

The early years of Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services Inc using IRBs. Photo / Supplied

In a hairy moment in 1983, Ian was the IRB driver who went out in severe storm conditions to look for someone reported to be in difficulty in the surf off Orokawa Bay.

The person made it to shore, but the IRB boat was swamped in huge surf.

The crew swam to shore, the boat was “lost” until it was found washed up on Mercury Island three months later.

Still involved

Ian said he was proud of his involvement in WBLGS for 72-0dd years, still being involved with support needs.

His involvement meant he’d helped and saved many people over the years on the sand and in the water.

Photo by Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media. Ian Robinson, taking trip down memory lane of his 30-odd year on the job at Waihī Beach Surf Life Saving Club. Photo / Jamie Troughton Dscribe Media Services

“Occasionally, people came up and thanked me, sometimes years later, or their family did.”

Was that a nice feeling?

“Oh yes, very much so,” said Ian, who holds an SLSNZ distinguished service award.

As the club’s oldest member, he intended to visit anniversary events this weekend.

Find out more about this weekend’s events at: www.waihibeachlifeguards.co.nz/events/90th-anniversary