Photo by Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media. Ian Robinson, who holds a SLSNZ distinguished service award, has been a Waihī Beach surf club member since 1953. Photo / Jamie Troughton Dscribe Media Services
The Bay of Plenty Times thanks Jamie Troughton of Dscribe Services for his video interview of Ian Robinson, which formed the basis of this story.
There’s a saying in New Zealand’s surf lifesaving community - “In it for life”.
Waihī Beach resident Ian Robinson reckoned the mantra definitelyapplied to him. “Yep, it’s a good saying!”
Aged 90, his memory is not as good as it used to be – but he remembers the important stuff when it comes to talking about his 30-odd years involvement in Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services Inc (WBLGS) – which many know as Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.
Ian, who sat down with son Danny for a video interview recently with Jamie Troughton of Dscribe Media Services, is a life member of WBLGS – which celebrates 90 years of existence this weekend with activities to showcase the club’s lifesaving history on the sand and surf.
Club records suggest as early as the 1920s a surf reel with small cart wheels, a heavy canvas and cork belt and a stout coir line, was on the beach manned by the late John Moon and local swimming club boys. Eventually, after a town meeting was held the Waihi and Waihī Beach Lifesaving Club was formed in 1935.
“They all said: ‘Oh, you’ll get lost here and you won’t know what to do’. So I said: ‘Well, I will lead it to start with’. And that’s what I did.”
Ian’s day job was selling shoes in two local stops – but he often popped into the club to keep an eye on things. Over the years he became known as “Robbie” at the club – anything that needed sorting out, the saying was: “Just call Robbie; he’ll fix it.”
His mechanical knowledge was learnt from a prior workshop job in Kinleith mill in Tokoroa.
“I just transferred my knowledge to the surf club,” Ian said.
He spent much time helping others learn the ropes – and when he wasn’t on the sea or sand, he was “playing rugby”. Danny joked that surf club activities were Ian’s training for the rugby field.
“It was a very good recreation ground and it had everything you wanted for sports,” Ian said.
Danny said anything that was on the beach his father and friends loved. “Yep,” Ian said, who thought he was a good swimmer.
Bruce’s Bone
One early highlight was an annual competition between Waihi and Piha surf clubs.
Waihī Beach attended their first national surf life saving competition in Invercargill in 1957 with Ian in the mix.
“There was a mob from Waihī Beach that travelled down – about three carloads with skis and things tied on top of their cars. She was a mighty expedition, stopping at every watering hole they passed,” Danny said.
“It was good trip,” Ian said.
“With the training we did and the people we met we learnt a lot.” Ian won the beach sprint.
“It was bloody cold,” he said of the water down south.
One of his favourite surf club moments was the 1970 Piha surf championships when he won medals in the canoe.
“Usually, the canoe team just turned up and had a paddle, but dad saw the opportunity and rounded up a team of guys.”
Danny remembers going with his mother Heather (nee McLeay) – also a WBLGS member along with father Pat Mcleay – in the cold of night to pick up his father from the beach – who was running up and down with his canoe crew “trying to get fit”.
“A few years running they won the BOP heats, Northern regionals, and got to the nationals, and I recall Whakatāne being the nemesis,” Danny said.
“But they got a couple of silvers and bronzes at couple of consecutive nationals – so they did very well for themselves. But it was a matter of somebody taking the lead.”