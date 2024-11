Ohope Beach with Ohiwa Harbour on the other side of the spit, Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

People can no longer take kuku/mussels from a 0.1 sq km area of Ōhiwa Harbour in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A two-year ban on taking the shellfish came into force today.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said in a statement the ban would support local efforts to restore mussel beds in the area.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa requested the closure, Te rāhui kuku ki tua o Kanawa, to support its traditional rāhui and an area of the harbour where mussel beds had been reseeded.