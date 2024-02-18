Oceans: Festival of Junior Life Saving will take place on Mount Maunganui Beach from February 22-25. Photo / Alan Gibson

Oceans: Festival of Junior Life Saving will take place on Mount Maunganui Beach from February 22-25. Photo / Alan Gibson

Hundreds of junior Surf Life Saving New Zealand members will soon be descending on Tauranga for the biggest junior life-saving carnival in the country.

Oceans: Festival of Junior Life Saving will take place on Mount Maunganui Beach from February 22-25, with more than 700 junior members participating from 46 Surf Life Saving clubs, Surf Life Saving NZ [SLSNZ] said in a statement today.

SLSNZ national events manager Matt Cairns said members were coming from all over the country.

“It’s obvious the spirit and commitment of the next generation of surf lifeguards is alive and well, and we can’t wait to see them in action,” Cairns said.

The carnival will be broken up into U-11, U-12, U-13 and U-14 age groups, with events including a sprint race, surf race, board race, and run-swim-run.

“While the event is made up of a number of races, the festival is all about participating,” Cairns said.

“Putting a foot on the line after a full summer training is an accomplishment in itself, so we hope all of the juniors make the most out of this fantastic opportunity as they create new friendships, develop new skills and celebrate together.”

This year marks the carnival’s 24th anniversary.

Tauranga City Council manager venues and events Nelita Byrne said: “Our region is lucky enough to be surrounded by beautiful beaches, and we witness first-hand the incredible efforts of surf lifeguards in ensuring beach-goers are safe.”

“That’s why we’re proud to support Oceans: Festival of Junior Life Saving, as we recognise the importance of having a strong community of surf lifeguards, beginning with juniors.

“We’re also excited about showing the juniors and their friends and whānau our incredible region and all it has to offer. From the beach to Mauao, there’s plenty to see and do.”

Thousands of people are expected at Mount Maunganui Beach over the four days.

Along with plenty of action on the beach and in the surf, there’ll be food stalls and a giant big screen replaying all the action.