Obituary: Tauranga art tutor and stroke survivor Mike Maynard remembered for kindness and creativity

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Mike Maynard, who has died aged 93, spent more than two decades helping others through art at the Turning Point Trust. Pictured in 2019. Photo / George Novak

Mike Maynard painted through pain, taught through kindness, and lived with an unshakeable sense of purpose.

The Tauranga stroke survivor, who died last week, aged 93, spent more than two decades helping others find healing through art at the Turning Point Trust.

But to those who knew him best, including

