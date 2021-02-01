Obituary: Much loved 103-year-old lawn bowler remembered as a 'fine gentleman'

Much loved 103-year-old bowler Tom Piercy has died. Photo / File

To live to 103 is impressive.

To still be actively involved in sport at that age is outstanding.

Last week, the Tauranga South Bowling Club farewelled club stalwart Tom Piercy, who died at home on Monday.

Club president Peter Joyce said Piercy was much loved by everyone at the club.

"He was a very gentlemanly man, very softly spoken but very popular," Joyce said.

"He joined us in about the year 2000 from memory and until two or three years ago he would ride his bike from home in Greerton all the way to the bowling club. The last few years he had a mobility scooter."

Tom Piercy was a loyal member of the Tauranga South Bowling Club. Photo / File

He said he believed it was the social side of the sport which appealed most to Piercy.

"He persisted in bowling mainly at club days on a Friday and he was always there on time. He was just a lovely gentleman.

"The other members all looked after him as he got older, helping him carry his bowls and checking in on him. When he bowled he struggled waiting around for his next turn so two members bought him one of those collapsible seats so he could sit and wait his turn.

"He loved the outing I think, more than the bowls. He was still bowling about five weeks ago, at 103, my goodness. We always said if we could bowl as well as him at 100 we'd be more than happy."

Lawn bowler Tom Piercy has been described as a fine gentleman. Photo / File

Even after turning 100, Piercy was still a competitive bowler. Joyce said he did the first bowl of the year at the club's opening day this year and got within 12 inches of the jack, resulting in claps and cheers from the crowd.

"He got a good percentage of his bowls close to the jack, he was very good. Some were pretty wild but he was good at self-correcting. He was a lead mostly and if he could throw the jack to his length he was pretty good, he often won prizes.

"It was more of a social outing though, he enjoyed the company and was always willing to have a chat. He was a full participating member of the club really, a very popular person. He certainly had a sense of humour and was quite politically aware as well.

"He worked hard all his life, his son told the club his father had always worked hard and been involved in his community."

Keen bowler Tom Piercy in action just before his 101st birthday. Photo / File

Thomas William George Piercy (Tom)

Died on January 25 aged 103 years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia, and much loved father and father in law of Marshall and Maureen. Treasured grandad of Anna and Colin and Sarah and Yanto, great grandad of Ashley, Liam, Eli, Kate, Caitlin, Thomas and Zac.

A memorial service for Tom will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Ave, Tauranga on Tuesday, February 2 at 11am. Many thanks to all the Tauranga South Bowling Club members who helped Tom continue to enjoy his bowls, and to the caring staff from Vision West. Messages to the Piercy family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.