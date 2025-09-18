Young was appointed principal of the school at the end of 1984 and took the reins in 1985.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times in 2016 that his “love of learning” was nurtured at a young age by his father, who was a freezing worker.

He and his siblings would gather at the kitchen table every night to do homework, aided by their dad.

“It’s probably because of that I went into education,” he said.

Young said nothing he achieved in education was done alone.

He retired in April 2008 as one of New Zealand’s longest-serving principals, taking up a position with the University of Waikato.

On his last day at the college, senior students “kidnapped” the popular leader for celebrations that included breakfast at Classic Flyers, a helicopter flight to the college and a special assembly.

Former Tauranga Boys’ College Old Boys Association president Bill Holland said Young was an “outstanding educationalist and a great leader”.

Tauranga Boys' College principal Graham Young gets taken hostage by the 664 Prefect Division on his last day as head of the school in 2008. Photo/ John Borren

“He always had great respect from his students, the staff and the general community. He was also a wonderful family man and I know that he will be greatly missed.”

Current principal Andrew Turner said Young leaves a “special legacy” at the college.

“Graham was instrumental in instilling our vision and mission of being ‘Best for Boys’ and creating a ‘tūrangawaewae’, a place for young men to stand and belong, and inspiring ordinary boys to become extraordinary men.

“Our legacy of young men fulfilling this aspiration is a testament to his leadership and vision for boys’ education.”

He said Young would be deeply missed, but his legacy would live on.

The school’s performing arts theatre is named The Graham Young Youth Theatre in his honour.

Former Tauranga Boys' College principal Graham Young. Photo / NZME

During Young’s tenure as principal, the school nurtured many sporting giants, including Olympic rowing champion and now Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale, former All Blacks captain Sam Cane, legendary Kiwi sailor Peter Burling and New Zealand international cricketer Kane Williamson.

Drysdale said Young was a great leader, who set clear expectations, led by example and took the school forward.

He said he most admired the principal’s ability to connect with people and take his team with him.

“As a student, he was a mentor and I caught up with him regularly, and although the school was large, he had time for me individually ... He would engage and guide students personally, making you feel special and understood.

“I could never understand how Graham had the time for us all ... he would give you one or two pieces of wisdom every time to guide you.”

Mahé Drysdale was mentored by Graham Young during his college years. Photo / Alisha Evans

Robert Mangan, who took over the reins as principal from Young in 2008, said he was an “outstanding figure” in New Zealand education.

Young’s career was marked by an “unwavering commitment” to young people.

“He was a visionary leader, a dedicated mentor and a relentless advocate for quality education.”

His 23-year tenure as leader was a “a period of remarkable transformation and growth”.

“When he took the helm in 1985, he guided the school through significant changes, leaving his mark firmly on its culture, academic performance and physical infrastructure that remains to this day.”

Mangan said Young’s life was one of service and commitment.

Robert Mangan was the principal of Tauranga Boys' College for 14 years before he stepped down in 2022. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was a true kaumātua to the school, respected by students, staff and the wider community.

“He had an innate ability to connect with people and his quiet authority and genuine care for the students in his charge were universally admired.

“He challenged the boys to leave the school a better place than you found it, a challenge he modelled daily.”

Mangan said Young’s legacy would not just be buildings and academic results, but “character, community and the profound belief that every student deserves the chance to achieve their potential”.

“Graham will be deeply missed, but his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come, through the countless students, teachers and leaders whose lives he touched.”

Former Tauranga Boys' College principal Graham Young was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Old Boys’ Association president Ben Rickard was a student under Young in the 1990s.

“I remember Graham mostly for his presence during assemblies, as there weren’t many other times an average student would see the principal.

“I remember that he always called us young men, not boys, and I think just that subtle reference had an impact on how we saw ourselves.“

Rickard said in his association role, he had been able to spend more time with Young in recent years and hear from others who knew him.

“Universally, he is held in great esteem and his legacy lives on in the thousands of boys that were educated in the aspirational environment he created and to the high standards he demanded.”

Young held several other leadership roles outside of the college during his career.

He was president of the New Zealand Secondary Principals Association in 2005 and 2006, and an executive member from 1998 to 2008.

He was significantly involved in the development of the Kiwi Leadership for Principals, the First-Time Principals’ Programme and the National Aspiring Principals’ Programme.

Young was also a former board member of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority during its formative years.

Final Assembly

What: A Final Assembly to celebrate the life of Graham Young

When: Saturday September 27, 12pm

Where: Tauranga Boys’ College, Robert Mangan gymnasium (entry from Devonport Rd)

