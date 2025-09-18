“It’s probably because of that I went into education,” he said.
Young said nothing he achieved in education was done alone.
He retired in April 2008 as one of New Zealand’s longest-serving principals, taking up a position with the University of Waikato.
On his last day at the college, senior students “kidnapped” the popular leader for celebrations that included breakfast at Classic Flyers, a helicopter flight to the college and a special assembly.
Former Tauranga Boys’ College Old Boys Association president Bill Holland said Young was an “outstanding educationalist and a great leader”.
“He always had great respect from his students, the staff and the general community. He was also a wonderful family man and I know that he will be greatly missed.”
Current principal Andrew Turner said Young leaves a “special legacy” at the college.
“Graham was instrumental in instilling our vision and mission of being ‘Best for Boys’ and creating a ‘tūrangawaewae’, a place for young men to stand and belong, and inspiring ordinary boys to become extraordinary men.
“Our legacy of young men fulfilling this aspiration is a testament to his leadership and vision for boys’ education.”
He said Young would be deeply missed, but his legacy would live on.
The school’s performing arts theatre is named The Graham Young Youth Theatre in his honour.
During Young’s tenure as principal, the school nurtured many sporting giants, including Olympic rowing champion and now Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale, former All Blacks captain Sam Cane, legendary Kiwi sailor Peter Burling and New Zealand international cricketer Kane Williamson.
Drysdale said Young was a great leader, who set clear expectations, led by example and took the school forward.
He said he most admired the principal’s ability to connect with people and take his team with him.
“As a student, he was a mentor and I caught up with him regularly, and although the school was large, he had time for me individually ... He would engage and guide students personally, making you feel special and understood.
“I could never understand how Graham had the time for us all ... he would give you one or two pieces of wisdom every time to guide you.”
He was significantly involved in the development of the Kiwi Leadership for Principals, the First-Time Principals’ Programme and the National Aspiring Principals’ Programme.
Young was also a former board member of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority during its formative years.
Final Assembly
What: A Final Assembly to celebrate the life of Graham Young
When: Saturday September 27, 12pm
Where: Tauranga Boys’ College, Robert Mangan gymnasium (entry from Devonport Rd)
