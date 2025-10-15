He was a former chief executive of the NZ Families Commission and general manager of the Department of Internal Affairs Community Development Group.
He also served as chair of the Momenta Charitable Trust, a convenor of the Inclusive Employment Taskforce (BOP) and a director of advocacy under the Health and Disability Commissioner, among many other roles.
He was co-chair of the Tauranga City Council Disability Advisory Group from 2014 to 2021 and was a founding member of the Western BOP Disabled Persons’ Assembly.
Nelson said his father never let his disability hold him back from fighting for the rights of disabled people and others disadvantaged in life.
“Whether it was fair treatment by institutions, access to public buildings, transport or employment opportunities, he championed those rights.
“He was passionate about helping people, fixing systems and leaving the world a little better than he found it. Whether it was big or small, Paul was proud of the differences he made.”
Nelson said his father had described his life as “a hell of a ride”.
“He was deeply grateful for the friends, family and fellow mischief-makers who shared the journey after a wayward bomb transformed his life.”
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said Curry was a dedicated advocate for the disabled community in Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty region.
“His involvement across many organisations — including as co-chair of Tauranga City Council’s Disability Support Group for over seven years — made a lasting impact and helped shape a more inclusive city.
“We are grateful for Paul’s many years of service and extend our condolences to his family and friends.”
Gerald Scanlan, chairman of the Whānau Mercy Ministries, said he worked with Curry at the Department of Internal Affairs’ Community Development Branch from 1998 to 2003.
“My dominant memory of Paul was of his enthusiastic commitment to the work and teams he led, and his tireless advocacy … I count myself fortunate to have met him and have been inspired by his example.
“I admired Paul for his courage and the way he turned his personal ordeal into a gift of great value for ordinary New Zealanders wanting to improve their own lives and their communities.”
Curry’s wishes were for no funeral service, and his family asked that donations be made to Wellington Paraplegic and Physically Disabled Trust by visiting wppdt.org.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.