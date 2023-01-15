From left: Amelia Rose Watkinson, Hannah Berry and Rebecca Clarke at the 2019 Tauranga Half. Photo / Supplied

NZ Ironman champion Hannah Berry (nee Wells) will only need to walk a few metres from home to take on a strong pro line-up at the Tauranga Half Ironman.

Two-time Tauranga Half champion Amelia Rose Watkinson will fly in from Melbourne to battle Berry on her home turf. Aucklander and current champion Rebecca Clarke has also thrown her hat in the ring.

When asked how local superstar Berry feels about the line-up of the 2023 event she said, “Obviously this is my home race and therefore I have a pretty special connection to it. The field we have this year is looking really strong which is great to see. I’m excited to race and have a great battle out there.”

Berry will no doubt have the loudest support on course, but her components are not to be taken lightly. Watkinson has become one of the biggest names in triathlon, and even though she is a homegrown Kiwi, she has been based offshore on the Sunshine Coast for the past five years. Watkinson currently holds an impressive 17 half-Ironman titles in her crown and doesn’t have plans to slow down anytime soon.

“I am in a good space at the moment. My body is healthy, I’ve had some good form on the bike and I’m excited to make the most of some domestic racing.”

Watkinson took out the 2016 and 2017 Tauranga Half events but hasn’t raced the event for four years.

“When the team reached out to me this year, I knew it would be a great race to get to. It’s always been a favourite for me, so to have the opportunity to be back is exciting.”

Clarke is definitely not one to write off after her stellar year on the world triathlon scene. The current Tauranga Half champion spent four months abroad earlier this year racing some of the biggest names in the world triathlon.

“Having a really good race at Ironman Australia gave me a lot of confidence to start my international campaign. It was an amazing experience for me to size myself up against the best of the best and actually come out pretty well. You don’t have as much pressure on yourself when you’re lining up with Lucy Charles Barclay and Anne Hauge! You can fly under the radar but also be in a position to be pushed to be at your best.”

Clarke came an incredible eighth at the PTO US Open, beating out international superstars Kat Mathews and Paula Findlay.

When asked about her strategy to race against Watkinson and Berry, Clarke said, “Would love to go back and repeat a win to balance out the scorecard with Hannah and Amelia. It’s awesome to have Amelia back in NZ racing and I am looking forward to lining up with her again. My plan is to be out the front in the swim and stay away on the bike. There might be some tactics if they catch up, especially because of the undulating base track, but I don’t want to give away all my secrets.”

Joining Berry, Watkinson and Clarke on the start line are Samantha Kingsford, Hannah Howell, Fiona Gallagher and Deb Fuller.

Festival director Julia Tilley said, “We are just so excited the event is attracting such incredible talent, and the women’s field is growing year on year. It’s definitely the line-up of the ladies.”

The Tauranga Half is part of the Fulton Hogan Mount Festival which will see around 2000 athletes come together to race across different events including the Pressio Mount Festival Half Marathon, AquaBike and Pilot Bay Swim.

The January 21 race is looking to host over 700 athletes in the pinnacle event, the Tauranga Half which has been a staple in the Mount Manganui summer calendar since 1990.

Supplied content