Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ Bacon and Ham Awards: Tauranga and Katikati butchers take top spots

SunLive
3 mins to read

Judges sizzle up bacon to determine New Zealand's bacon champion. Photo / 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards

Judges sizzle up bacon to determine New Zealand's bacon champion. Photo / 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards

Two Bay of Plenty butchers have taken home top honours at the 100% NZ Bacon and Ham Awards

Kiwi Fresh Meats in Tauranga won category champion for their KFM American Streaky Bacon and a bronze medal for their KFM American Dry Cure Streaky Bacon, while Katikati Meat Masters took home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save