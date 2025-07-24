Sam’s Butchery in Silverdale was named Supreme Bacon winner for their naturally-cured Maple Streaky Bacon, while Wild Game in Hastings took home the Supreme Ham Award for their Old School Pressed Ham.
Culinary judge Ginny Grant said the standard was exceptionally high this year, making for a close competition.
“From an aesthetic point of view, the ham really had that wow factor when it was presented to the judges.
“A pressed ham is more of a traditional style, and not only did it look amazing, but it was also incredibly moreish, with great depth of flavour and impressive balance.
“You could tell it had been made with a lot of care.”
The winning bacon also impressed the judging panel with its originality and standout character. Culinary judge Kathy Paterson said the Supreme bacon was “quite different” this year.
“We’ve chosen something that really stands out from what we’ve seen in the past. As soon as I brought it up to my nose and took in the aroma, I thought, ‘Wow, this smells amazing.’ It just made you want to start eating it straight away, and I think that’s always a good sign.”
Technical judge Brian Everton, of Cabernet Foods, highlighted the innovation and skill behind both winning products.
“What really made both Supreme Winners stand out this year was just how innovative they were.
“Both the ham and bacon were quite different, and you could tell a lot of thought had gone into making them unique. That creativity really helped elevate them.
“From a technical point of view, they’re not easy products to make either, so it’s clear the producers put a lot of care and attention into getting them just right, and it’s paid off.”
