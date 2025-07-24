Judges sizzle up bacon to determine New Zealand's bacon champion. Photo / 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards

NZ Bacon and Ham Awards: Tauranga and Katikati butchers take top spots

Two Bay of Plenty butchers have taken home top honours at the 100% NZ Bacon and Ham Awards

Kiwi Fresh Meats in Tauranga won category champion for their KFM American Streaky Bacon and a bronze medal for their KFM American Dry Cure Streaky Bacon, while Katikati Meat Masters took home a bronze medal for their Streaky Bacon

Judging took place last month over three days, and a panel of experienced butchers and culinary experts evaluated entries from across the country, all crafted using 100% New Zealand-born and raised pork.

Products were judged across eight bacon and three ham categories, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded.

Each category’s top-scoring product earned the title of Category Champion – these champions then progressed to a final round of judging to determine the overall Supreme Bacon and Supreme Ham winners.