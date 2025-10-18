“You always think you’re going again next week. It’s weird – like your arm’s been cut off. At least in a final, you’ve made the big dance. But this one hurt.”

The match began brightly for Bay of Plenty, with flanker Veveni Lasaqa crossing early to give the visitors a 12–7 lead after 20 minutes.

That spark soon faded as Otago seized control, leading 21–12 at halftime before running in 20 points in the second spell to secure their seventh consecutive victory.

Bay of Plenty player Tevita Mafileo has been named in the All Blacks squad for this year's Grand Slam tour. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

“After we lost the final last year, we sat there thinking we could have won it,” Watt said. “This was different. We got a hiding and they outplayed us.”

The veteran coach pointed to the fundamentals – and Otago’s physical dominance – as key factors.

“If you don’t win the collisions, it’s hard to win the game,” Watt said. “We didn’t win the air, we didn’t win the ground, we turned over too much ball. They’ve been doing it all year – they’re a bloody good side.”

The Steamers' NPC campaign ended with a 41–17 loss to Otago in the semifinals in Dunedin. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

The Steamers also felt the absence of captain Kurt Eklund, who was sidelined with an injury.

“A guy like Kurt has a lot of mana,” Watt said. “He gives players confidence – he’s in the thick of everything. I’m not sure if his presence would’ve changed the result, but losing your leader in a big game hurts.”

This season, Bay of Plenty restocked their trophy cabinet with the Chief’s Cup, the Macrae Shelford Bay Cup, the Peter Burke Trophy, the Mark Weedon Trophy and the Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy. Hawke’s Bay seized back the Macrae Shelford Bay Cup in a close Battle of the Bays.

Despite the semifinal heartbreak, Watt said he’s proud of what the Steamers achieved this season.

“We’re a genuine title contender now,” he said. “We’re consistent and we’ve generated some real support across the region.”

That support has been a defining feature of the Steamers’ recent rise. Watt praised the connection between players and fans, noting how the team stay on the field after matches to chat with young supporters.

“I remind the guys that they’re caretakers of the jersey. It’s about inspiring the next generation to want to be a Steamer.”

Bay of Plenty’s success at nurturing local talent is evident, with Charlie Sinton and Kele Lasaqa recent examples from the development programme. Rotorua Boys’ High School were crowned national secondary school champions this year and the province continues to feed players into professional and international ranks.

Bay of Plenty player Charlie Sinton clears the ball. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

“When I started, we had about eight or nine Super Rugby players. Now we’ve got 19,” Watt said. “And to have four All Blacks – that’s pretty cool.”

Among those named in national squads are Benet Kumeroa and Naitoa Ah Kuoi (All Blacks XV), with Tevita Mafileo, Pasi Tosi, Leroy Carter and Emoni Narawa selected for the All Blacks’ Grand Slam tour, though Narawa is sidelined with injury.

As the dust settles, Watt and his coaching staff will review the season and look to keep the core group together.

“We’re still knocking on the door,” he said. “We just haven’t kicked it down yet. The disappointment of last year’s final fuelled the hunger to come back this year. Now we’ve got to make sure we come back next year and kick the door down.”

For Bay of Plenty supporters, the semifinal loss may sting but the pride remains strong.

Under Watt’s steady hand, the Steamers have re-established themselves as a force in New Zealand provincial rugby – a team who play with heart, connect with their people and refuse to stop pushing for that long-awaited next title.

Canterbury and Otago will contest the 2025 NPC final at the Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4.05pm.