North Island tsunami warning after magnitude 8 shake: Bay of Plenty residents evacuating

TSUNAMI WARNING LATEST

* Swarm of earthquakes in Pacific - including magnitude 8.1 quake in Kermadec Islands at 8.28am (NZT) - spark Civil Defence warnings.

* Tsunami warning for large parts of North Island coast - people near coast from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, Great Barrier Island, and west coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Ahipara told to move immediately

* There are two different types of tsunami threat. Most of the country is under a beach and marine threat. The parts where evacuations are taking place are under a land and marine threat.

* Evacuation orders "not done lightly" and on basis of watching tsunamis in Indonesia and Japan, official says. "We want people to take this seriously.'

* 8.1 earthquake followed 7.4 shake at 6.41am and 7.1 quake off North Island coast at 2.27am

Thousands of Bay of Plenty residents are evacuating following the latest tsunami warnings for the region.

There are long lines of cars lining the hills between Whakatāne and Ōhope with hundreds of people gathered at the top.

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner says the town was "stunned" by the calls to evacuate.

Cars on Ōhope hill in Whakatāne. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I have heard there is traffic congestion, so people are concerned about that and hope people will be patient and not get too carried away," she said.

Turner said she was aware of parents being concerned about their children at schools around the town but asked they trust their schools evacuation protocols.

Ōpōtiki mayor Lyn Riesterer says the town was evacuating following the order to move to higher ground.

Papamoa Hills evaluation zone. Photo / George Novak

She said most of the coastal Bay of Plenty town had to evacuate.

Whakatāne resident Maci Bateson, 18, said she was woken up about 8am by her mother saying they needed to evacuate immediately.

They decided to head to Maci's grandparents' farm in Poroporo, a rural suburb about 10km from Whakatāne.

"We didn't take time to pack or anything, we just got in the car and left."

Her family live near the town centre and Bateson said they struggled to leave the driveway due to all the traffic. She saw people parking their cars up on grass verges and running for the nearby hill.

Papamoa Hills evacuation zone.

"There were people just parking up and running."

TSUNAMI WARNING: Areas that need to evacuate are indicated on this map. Evacuate these areas even if you did not feel the earthquake. DO NOT WAIT. A damaging tsunami is possible. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr pic.twitter.com/bnEgZy8ikF — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

A full operation is in force at Papamoa Hills, where the main car park is blocked and wardens are directing people to a separate area they've designated for parking. Cars are instructed to park up before heading up.

About 10 groups of people are at the top of Papamoa hills including small children and a pregnant woman. A group of four people told the Bay of Plenty Times they got in their car and came straight to the hills when they got the alert.

A Papamoa woman saw preschool children being pushed in carts and carried toward the over pass as her and her family drove to Papamoa hills. As she came to the intersection of the overpass, she saw children being given to parents picking them up.

Other cars were also stopping to help the staff, children and babies on the highway.

Te Akau ki Papamoa School principal Bruce Jepsen posted on the school's Facebook page saying although they had not been asked to evacuate, parents were able to pick up their children if they wanted too.

He asked people to stay calm and park responsibly.

He said the school's telephone lines were "exhausted" and asked people to "be considerate" at this time.

Residents evacuating up Ōhope Hill in Whakatane. Photo / Supplied

Papamoa Primary School was in close communication with other local colleges and would evacuate "as soon as directed", the school wrote in a post.

M3.3 quake causing weak shaking near Ruatoria https://t.co/mdhA7qbpRS — GeoNet (@geonet) March 4, 2021

"You can collect your students from school but please sign them out from the office first. Please remain calm."

Susan Eng, a Tauranga retiree, has a view of the Waikareao Estuary from her home off Edgecumbe Rd.

She said there was "definitely disturbance" to the estuary.

"I noticed the tide started coming in a lot quicker than it normally would. There's rippley stripes on the estuary [but] there's only a little bit of breeze. It definitely looks different."

She said the water had looked "glassy" earlier.

Meg Collins lives about 22m above sea level near Ohiwa harbour near Ōhope. She was watching the "absolutely huge" waves come in with a telescope, while having a coffee.

"It's a bit exciting. From getting absolutely rushed out of bed with this enormous earthquake ... all the peaches fell off the tree, so now I'll be bottling peaches."

She said there were no cars on the road and birds seemed agitated.

A Whakatāne woman, who didn't want to be named and was in the centre of Whakatāne inside her business premises, said she had chosen not to evacuate because her business is multi-storied.

She said there were still a few cars driving past outside but apart from that all the shops were closed and she couldn't see anyone apart from police.

"It's quite eerie.

More to come.