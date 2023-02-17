Kapiti racer Jamie Larsen will defend his North Island Sprint Car title against a strong field at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Kapiti racer Jamie Larsen will defend his North Island Sprint Car title against a strong field at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A rain-out in early December and rescheduling into mid-February hasn’t affected the quality or quantity of the entry lining up for the North Island Sprint Car Championship being raced at Baypark Speedway this weekend.

In fact, the delay has delivered an even stronger field, with 38 drivers (up from 34 in December) entering the title event on Saturday evening, making it the largest Sprint Car field in the North Island this summer.

The line-up for the CB Caravans and RV Centre sponsored title is headed by recently crowned national champ Daniel Thomas (Hamilton).

Thomas achieved back-to-back early season feature race wins at Baypark in the build-up to his NZ title-winning performance in Christchurch earlier this month, and will be looking to continue is pace-setting form.

The defending North Island champion is Kapiti’s Jamie Larsen. The twice national champ warmed up for the North Island’s by winning the BOP title at Baypark Speedway last weekend ahead of Tokoroa’s Keaton Dahm and Baypark racer Daniel Rodgers on a fast track that saw lap times dip into the 13-second bracket.

Tauranga's Rodney Wood (51m) and James Dahm (Tokoroa) are liekly to be front runners at this weekend's North Island Sprint Car title meeting at Baypark Speedway. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Other leading contenders include former New Zealand champions Michael Pickens and Jamie McDonald (Auckland), Hamilton’s Dean Brindle, California racer Jonathan Allard, Kerry Brocas (Pukekohe) and Rodney Wood (Tauranga). Wellington’s Stephen Taylor is a twice North Island title winner and has the pace to secure a third title.

The impressive field of V8-powered winged racers will be split into two groups for qualifying races, each driver contesting two heat races to determine 20 starters. A last chance B-Main will transfer the top four finishers into the 24-car grid for the 25-lap final.

Along with the Sprint Cars this Saturday night’s programme also includes Super Saloons and Youth Mini Stocks with racing underway from 6.30pm.