MetService severe weather: January 31st - February 1st

Bay of Plenty plumbers are urging residents to check their stormwater system and clear guttering, downpipes and drains around their homes to reduce the risk of flooding.

Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty Council and Rotorua Lakes Council have echoed the message, as the MetService has forecast between 100 to 150 millimetres of rain to fall on Wednesday for parts of the Bay of Plenty.

Shane Luke, owner of Rotorua-based Rawlinson Plumbing & Gas Ltd, said one of the big things people can do is to make sure stormwater downpipes, guttering on roofs and any drains around the house aren’t blocked or clogged up.

Luke said soak holes were also “quite vulnerable” after storms, and leaves that had blown down them needed to be cleared.

Any water bubbling up from a cesspit, usually at the end of the driveway or a channel after a deluge, is a sign there is a build-up of sand or soot, he said.

A cesspit or catch pit is a drainage system primarily used in stormwater management, designed to prevent blockages and water contamination in a drainage system.

“You also need to make sure water coming through all your downpipes is flowing properly, and if they’re clogged up, use a garden hose to clear them,” Luke said.

It was also important that people checked their insurance policy, so in the event of any flooding damage, they would know in advance what they are covered for if they need to call a plumber.

Shane Luke, owner of Rawlinson Plumbers & Gas Ltd in Rotorua, is urging local residents to remove any debris from the stormwater systems on their properties. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bishop Plumbing and Gas Ltd director Thomas Abraham said it was “not unusual” for a tennis ball or child’s toy to cause blockages.

“We have seen all sorts of things in soak holes or blocking drains. And if people see any water bubbling up, they definitely need to check why before the problem gets any worse.”

Abraham said at this time, it would also be a good idea for people to double-check their insurance coverage.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence controller Clinton Naude encourages people to make sure they are keeping up to date with the latest information being shared by Bay of Plenty Civil Defence, local councils, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, MetService and emergency services.

“With the region currently under a heavy rain warning, and because of the amount of rain we received at the weekend, we’re asking people to take a minute to make sure they and their properties are prepared and ready to handle the severe weather.

“Check your homes for anything that could prevent water from draining properly. Are your gutters clear of debris, and is the stormwater grate closest to your property clear?

“Finally, we are expecting heavy rain in the region on Wednesday, which means driving conditions may be hazardous. Think about whether you can delay any travel, but if you are on the roads, be aware of things such as surface flooding, slips and detours which may impact your trip.”

Some tips to prepare for heavy rain:

Make an emergency management plan with your family, and stick it to the fridge.

Be prepared to evacuate.

Bring inside or tie down anything that can be broken or picked up by strong winds, such as outdoor furniture.

Remove any debris or loose items from around your property.

Clear debris and leaves from external drains and gutters to prevent overflow or water damage in heavy rain.

Stay away from metal and electrical fixtures.

Listen to the radio, and check your local council website/Facebook pages for updates.

Source: National Emergency Management Authority