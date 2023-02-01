The train was carrying logs and pulp from Kawerau to Mount Maunganui. Photo / Tyson Smith

Work has begun to remove the overturned wagons of a train that derailed east of Te Puke on Sunday morning but when the line will open is still unknown.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) unfroze the scene around 9.50am on Wednesday and work was underway to remove the 11 derailed wagons, KiwiRail chief operating officer rail operations Siva Sivapakkiam said.

”Yesterday afternoon TAIC gave us permission to take away 17 wagons, which were still on the rails, from the site.”

Wagons from the train derailed around 5.30am on Sunday on the East Coast Main Trunk Line (ECMT) between Te Puke and Te Maunga after heavy rain inundated the area.

The locomotive and many of the wagons did not derail and the two crew members were not injured during the incident, Sivapakkiam said.

The train was carrying logs and pulp.

”Before we can fully repair the track, our teams need to remove the derailed wagons and their cargo. To do this we will today begin making temporary repairs to sections of track that have been washed out by water over the last few days so we can get to the derailed wagons.”

An underground gas line runs through the area, so removing the damaged wagons must be done extremely carefully.

”Once the derailed wagons have been removed we will be able to make a full track inspection and begin repairs that will allow this section of the East Coast Main Trunk Line to reopen.”Our track teams will be busy as we undertake the various stages of work.”

Sivapakkiam said weather has delayed the initial response to the derailment and the incident investigation, and it could still hinder the recovery response.

”At this stage we are unable to provide a firm timeline for reopening the line.”KiwiRail and TAIC are undertaking separate investigations into the derailment, said Sivapakkiam.

Meanwhile, Kajavala Forestry managing director Jacob Kajavala has been told it could be weeks before the track connecting Kawerau industry to the Port of Tauranga was reopened.

The KiwiRail freight train that carries logs and wood pulp, among other goods, from Murupara and Kawerau to the international port.

Kajavala, whose business oversees log movement, said it had been operating from the Kawerau railhead of the East Coast Main Trunkline for the past 20 years and they had never seen anything like the derailment near Te Puke on Sunday.

