The local elections will be held on October 8. Photo / George Novak

There will be strong competition for the five Tauranga seats on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council with at least 17 nominations.

It is a huge turnaround from 2019 when the five nominees all automatically became councillors.

Nominations closed at midday and as of 5pm, more than 30 people were listed as standing to represent their communities on the regional council.

About the same number were running for Western Bay of Plenty District Council seats - including eight vying for the mayoralty.

The final candidate lists will be officially declared by public notice on August 17 and election day is October 8.

There will be no Tauranga City Council election this year, with Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta announcing the council's commission would remain until July 2024.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

As of 5pm, the nominees listed online for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council were:

Tauranga General Constituency (five vacancies): Larry Baldock, Matt Cooney, Stuart Crosby, Bryan Deuchar, Mark Adam Fogerty, Murray Guy, David Love, Kat Macmillan, Jos Nagels, Jason Nicholls-Faitele, Phil Ross, Ron Scott, Paula Thompson, Andrew von Dadelszen, Mark Wassung, Stephen Wheeler, Murray White

Western Bay of Plenty General Constituency (two vacancies): Julian Fitter, Jane Nees, Sean Newland, Ken Shirley

Mauao Māori Constituency (one vacancy): Matemoana Janice McDonald, Buddy Mikaere

Eastern Bay of Plenty General Constituency (two vacancies): Malcolm Campbell, Mawera Karetai, Doug Leeder, Russell Orr, Sarah Jane van der Boom

Rotorua General Constituency (two vacancies): Radhika Dahya, Mark Gould, Katie Priscilla Paul, Lyall Thurston, Kevin Winters, Tim Smith

Kōhi Māori Constituency (one vacancy): Toi Kai Rākau Iti

Ōkurei Māori Constituency (one vacancy): Raina M. Meha, Te Taru White

Western Bay of Plenty District Council

As of 3pm, the nominees listed online so far for Western Bay of Plenty District Council were:

Mayoral candidates (one vacancy): Suaree Borell, Mark Boyle, James Denyer, Paul Haimona, Rodney Joyce, Hori Bop Leaming, John Scrimgeour, Don Thwaites

Katikati-Waihī Beach Ward councillor candidates (three vacancies): Donna Hannah, Richard Logan, John Clements, James Denyer, Sarah Elliott-Warren, Anne Henry, Rodney Joyce, Allan Sole

Kaimai Ward councillor candidates (four vacancies): Suaree Borell, Matua Parkinson, Tracey Coxhead, Matthew Farrell, Murray Grainger, Margaret Murray-Benge, Don Thwaites

Maketu-Te Puke Ward councillor candidates (four vacancies): Kim Hine Williams, Phillip Corbett, Andrew Winchers, Shane Beech, Grant Dally, Anish Paudel, Attiya Andrew, Richard Crawford, Kassie Ellis, Paul Haimona, Kris Murray, John Scrimgeour.

There have also been 39 people who have put their hands up to be candidates for Western Bay of Plenty community boards.

The nominees listed so far are:

Waihī Beach: Ariana Nikora, Heather Guptill, Alan Kurtovich, Ross Goudie, Don Ryan, Danielle Simpson, Reon Tuanau

Katikati: Mabel Wharekawa-Burt, Donna Hannah, Nisha Duncan, Teresa Sage, John Clements, Andy Earl, Kamal Yadav

Ōmokoroa: Puran Bhag Singh, Rachel Millard, Peter Presland, Richard Gerrish, Christine Collett, Benjamin Bell, Emma Jane Weller, John Dyer, Greig Neilson, Allan Hughes

Maketu: Phillip Corbett, Tippany Hopping, Stephan Simpson, Donna-Marie Walters, Roger Cherry, Laura Rae

Te Puke: Andrew Winchers, Karen Summerhays, Anish Paudel, Attiya Andrew, Neena Chauhan, Richard Crawford, Kassie Ellis, Kris Murray, Dale Snell.