Mihi Hapi indicates the damage to one of her rims caused by potholes. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Mihi Hapi lives and works in No 1 Rd.

Her logical route when she goes out by car is to the intersection with Te Puke Highway then turning either left or right.

She doesn’t always do that — sometimes opting for the longer route uphill, then back into Te Puke via No 2 Rd.

Mihi says she has had to replace two tyres on her Nissan Skyline because of damage caused by the potholes in No 1 Rd.

In a Facebook post she wrote: “Ive had to get 2 new back tyres in the last 2 weeks due to those hirendous potholes which I was told has caused extensive damage to my tyres. Im now resorting to travelling up and around No.2 Rd which is only an extra 10min but safe drive home. Id suggest you do the same if you live up pass the Trevelyans Pkhouse.”

Mihi says two or three weeks ago she was having an issue with one of the rear tyres on her car, so took it to a tyre specialist.

“Immediately, he looked at the tyre, didn’t even take it off. He said, yep, that’s potholes,” she says.

She was told a similar story about the other rear tyre when, after feeling a vibration, she visited two tyre specialists at Mount Maunganui.

The two new tyres cost her just under $400. She has also been told a dent in the rim of one of her back wheels has been caused by potholes.

“I know it’s that road.”

She says the condition of the lower section of No 1 Rd is now so bad “you have to play dodge cars, but you have to be very careful because there’s heavy traffic up and down, but [potholes] are kind of unavoidable.

The danger is increased when it is dark because the potholes can’t always be seen.

“Unless you can memorise where those particular potholes are, but because of the rain and everything, there’s new potholes being created all the time.”

At times she says she has driven on the “wrong” side of the road to avoid potholes, taking care there are no vehicles coming the other way.

“The road is so narrow, you can’t even afford to go off the roadside because it gets worse.”

She is aware the issue is a long-standing one and would like to see some movement on getting the road rehabilitated.

“We need a road that is safe to travel on, that is first and foremost — but what I’d like to see ... is some movement on the whole thing to happen.”

“My overall biggest concern would be to avoid the inevitable — an accident.”

Recent pothole repairs in No 1 Rd.

Tracey Wallace-Hutchins, who also lives in No 1 Rd, says she has found it difficult to get answers to questions about why rehabilitation work has not materialised.

“I could never find the answer to the questions I was asking around that.”

She says it is “not just a case of repairing the damn potholes”.

“It’s so narrow, it’s ridiculous — there is no edging.”

Traffic levels on the road are horrendous, she says, and her house shakes as though an earthquake were happening when trucks drive past.

She also feels better speed limit signage is needed, especially close to the S bend near her property.

In April last year, a car went over a bank close to Tracey’s house.

“That wasn’t the first time we’ve had someone go over there and the amount of times our letterbox has been wiped out or we wake up in the morning and there have been tracks across our berm ...”

She says she feels the issues have been bounced around to different bodies — the council, the police and Waka Kotahi NZTA.

“They put it back to the council and said it’s a council road. Everyone fobs off to everybody else, and all the time the road is deteriorating.”

In a written response, Western Bay of Plenty District Council transportation manager Jim Paterson says the council is three weeks into a six-week programme of maintenance work on the road to “hold” the pavement over winter.

“This includes heavy patching, which means digging up the uneven surfaces/imperfections and laying asphalt and patching to create a level of safety.

“This six-week programme is to maintain the surface as best as we can short term.”

The works are subject to resource availability and suitable weather conditions.

“The exceptionally wet weather is accelerating the rate of deterioration of the pavement and surfacings. This is not a situation limited just to No 1 Road and our team are working hard to complete as many worksites as possible.”

“The more-long-term repairs will be later in the year — subject to funding and resource consents.”

He says the holding treatments are short term and are designed to provide a level of safety until pavement renewal and improvements can be completed, but this won’t be before the summer construction season.

“We need dry conditions to carry out long-term pavement repairs. The exceptionally wet summer experienced this year is causing a delay in pavement repairs across the district.”

In early 2019, work began on installing a watermain from the site of Tauranga City Council’s new Waiari Water Supply treatment plant, northwards towards Te Puke Highway. Some of the pipline was laid under No 1 Rd, some in the berm alongside the road.

“We had planned to rehabilitate the lower section of No1 Road in 2019, but decided to postpone the works until after Tauranga City Council had constructed the Waiari trunk watermain. The watermain project was completed in 2020.”

He says the pavement restoration work undertaken by Tauranga City Council’s contractor met the council’s requirements.

“In 2020, we carried out investigation, design, and preliminary engagement with residents to assess the feasibility of a pavement rehabilitation project including a new 3m-wide shared path facility.

“We began developing this project into a business case for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency funding but, unfortunately, progress has been slow due to staff resourcing. We are expecting this work to be completed in the coming months.

Jim says since the start of the year, the council has not received any claims for compensation for damaged vehicle wheels or tyres.

He says council’s advice for people who say they have suffered damage due to potholes is to contact their insurance company in the first instance.