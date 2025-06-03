Work on the Tauranga Eastern Link cameras is due to start next month.

The automatic number plate recognition cameras on Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road and Takitimu Drive Toll Road will be upgraded this month.

These cameras help identify vehicle licence plates by capturing images and processing them through specialised software, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

“The technology is used in many places across the country, and the current toll road cameras are due for an upgrade, so they’re being swapped out for new, improved technology to keep things running smoothly.”

From June 9, the SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road cameras will be replaced, with work expected to take up to four nights.

The westbound lanes (towards Tauranga) will be completed first, followed by the eastbound lanes (towards Whakatāne).