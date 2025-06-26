Advertisement
Ngāti Tūwharetoa plans geothermal baths with silica terraces in Kawerau

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Prefabricated silica terraces at Wairakei Terraces and Thermal Health Spa near Taupo are an example of how geothermal waters can be manipulated to create a manmade version of a natural phenomenon.

Silica sinter terraces could form the backdrop of geothermal hot baths in Kawerau, if an idea from Ngāti Tūwharetoa Bay of Plenty Settlement Trust comes to fruition.

At an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, the Tarawera Awa Restoration Strategy Group endorsed in principle the trust’s resource consent application for Geothermal Pools

