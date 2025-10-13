It provides cultural and holistic support and provides timely and meaningful information to judicial officers.

The service helps improve justice outcomes for the community by providing wraparound services for court participants as well as identifying and addressing the root causes of offending for individuals.

The Tauihu Service helps court participants and their whānau develop and implement plans tailored to their needs, working with a range of community services, including social services, health providers and community organisations, to create a comprehensive support network.

A ceremony was held last week at Huria Marae in Tauranga to formally acknowledge the latest stage of the service as it transitions to full implementation after completing testing.

The ceremony also acknowledged the signing of an ongoing relationship agreement between Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui Iwi and the Ministry of Justice.

Local kaumatua Tamati Tata, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui iwi chair Charlie Rahiri, chief executive officer Melanie Tata and Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu were joined at the event by iwi and other community representatives, senior leaders from the Ministry of Justice, local judges and court staff, Te Ao Mārama programme team members, and Tauranga lawyers and justice sector representatives.

Judge Taumaunu presented Ngāti Ranginui with a specially carved taonga to mark the significance of the occasion and honour their relationship with the District Court and Ministry of Justice.

“Since the start of its testing phase, the Tauihu Service has achieved a significant milestone by transitioning to full implementation of wraparound service provision in Tauranga District Court. This benefits the people who come to the court.

“It also indirectly benefits the wider community because the service offers help to those who need it, and it addresses the root causes of offending behaviour, reducing the risk of reoffending in the future.”

Judge Taumanu said Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ranginui Iwi and everyone else involved in establishing this service can be proud to have done so and of the important role it plays.

“The taonga I presented symbolises the District Court’s and Ministry of Justice’s commitment to enhancing the quality of justice in the Tauranga District Court and our enduring relationship with Ngāti Ranginui and their Tauihu Service.”

Tata said Tauihu, the carved prow of the waka, represents “steady guidance and direction as we move together”.

“Within our Te Ao Mārama partnership, the Tauihu Service delivers support to address the underlying factors contributing to offending.

“We look forward to measuring outcomes that demonstrate real change in how justice is experienced in Tauranga Moana.”

Ngāti Ranginui provides a range of holistic and culturally grounded counselling and support services to meet the needs of whānau across various ages and challenges.

Their mission is to provide a safe, supportive environment where healing and wellbeing can flourish. Ngāti Ranginui Iwi has seven affiliated hapū and 10 marae.

- Supplied content