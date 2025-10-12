Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Ngatai Rd, Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Ngatai Rd crash in Tauranga: Car lands on roof, traffic down to one lane

A car has flipped on Ngatai Rd in Tauranga.

A reader who witnessed the crash said one lane of the road is blocked as the car is on its roof.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A police spokesperson said police were called about 11.40am with a report of a vehicle that looked to have collided with a trailer and flipped.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle doesn’t appear to be injured.