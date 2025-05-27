There were driver information leaflets and packs of question-and-answer cards on the tables while an interactive TV was set up with mock tests.

“I’m more comfortable in a marae environment and I live in this community.”

Kakau said she had decided it was time to get out of the passenger seat.

“I didn‘t think I had the confidence to do it, but I did.”

She had to do a follow-up eye test with her optometrist, but also passed that with flying colours.

Harry Henry’s children encouraged him to take the test. He knew how to drive but never got around to taking a driving test. The 49-year-old passed and was excited to tell his children.

“I’m ecstatic.”

Kahurere Pomare felt “brave and bold”.

The 17-year-old says she was inspired and supported by Ngāi Te Rangi and getting her licence was “a big accomplishment”.

“It was a bit scary, but being on the marae was amazing. Everybody helped each other and you didn‘t feel alone or judged.”

Waka Kotahi Safer Drivers regional adviser Arlouise Brooking said bringing learner licence training and mobile testing onto marae had proven to engage more whānau and create a “mana-enhancing environment”.

“Wananga learning on the marae is quite powerful for our whānau, especially in rural communities. It is a place they are familiar with and comfortable in.”

Brooking said her role supported organisations to develop and deliver driver licence support programmes in the Bay of Plenty.

“Working with organisations like Ngāi Te Rangi to break down barriers to access is great. They are doing a lot of training, employment development and upskilling and getting your licence is the first step.”

Kelly Tuari and Gaylene Kohunui, from Eastbay REAP and Arlouise Brooking (middle) from Waka Kotahi at Mangatawa Marae.

About 680 tests have been undertaken with the East Bay REAP AA Mobile Unit in the Bay of Plenty since it was established in October 2023.

Gaylene Kohunui from Eastbay REAP said the need for mobile licence testing was “huge”.

Feedback showed many whānau were getting fined and could not afford to travel to sit their licence or pay for it.

She said most people were nervous and self-conscious, but that was quickly forgotten if they passed.

“It’s definitely a moving moment for us to see the smile on their face and a big achievement for them.”

Ngāi Te Rangi Āhei manager Ameria Molyneux said relationships with organisations like Waka Kotahi and Eastbay REAP strengthened the iwi’s ability to reach rural whānau.

“This initiative not only supports whānau in gaining their licences, but also creates a supportive and community-based environment.

“What better place to celebrate such a milestone than where you whakapapa to? The marae then becomes part of the memory of where you earned your licence.

“Having testers available on-site at marae is a game changer and makes the process more accessible and less intimidating.”

From April 11, 2024 to April 11, 2025 Ngāi Te Rangi’s dedicated team supported 189 individuals in its rohe on their journey to gaining a driver’s licence - and 178 passed, she said.

Eastbay REAP chief executive Dr Ryan Morrison said these successes were an inspiration to the involved organisations to keep collaborating and sharing their resources “so those who know their communities best are shaping solutions that work”.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has announced proposed changes to New Zealand’s graduated driver licensing including scrapping the practical driving test for a full licence.

Restricted drivers will need to keep a clean driving record for 18 months for under-25s, or for 12 months if they complete an advanced driving course. Any driving offence will restart the clock.

Consultation on the proposed changes closes on June 9.

Ngāi Te Rangi Driver Licensing