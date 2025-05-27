Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Ngāi Te Rangi initiative helps rural whānau pass driver’s tests at marae

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read

Harry Henry felt ecstatic after gaining his licence.

Harry Henry felt ecstatic after gaining his licence.

Contributed content: Carmen Hall is a communications advisor for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust and a former Bay of Plenty Times journalist.

A 63-year-old is looking forward to spending time behind the wheel after passing her learner driver’s licence test at Mangatawa Marae.

Kini Kakau got her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times