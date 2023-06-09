Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

New Zealand to Australia: Kiwi teachers and nurses share what they make across the ditch

Carmen Hall
By
12 mins to read
Top row (from left): Carlee Williams, Kylie Newman, Jeanene Monahanhere, Nadine Perenara. Bottom row (from left): Whaan Tawha, Susan Flashoff, Tammy Miller.

Top row (from left): Carlee Williams, Kylie Newman, Jeanene Monahanhere, Nadine Perenara. Bottom row (from left): Whaan Tawha, Susan Flashoff, Tammy Miller.

A Kiwi nurse says she earned $170,000 in Australia in a year and it “freaks” her out how high wages are. A teacher about to make $97,000 a year in Brisbane says it’s tough to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times