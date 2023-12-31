Mark Chapman was run out after colliding with teammate Finn Allen. Video / TV1

Forecast wet weather put paid to some New Year’s Eve festivities in Tauranga but cricket fans and campers remained in good spirits on Sunday afternoon.

The forecast for the start of 2024 was looking more settled, but Bay of Plenty was shaping up to be one of the wettest regions in New Zealand for New Year’s Eve.

The MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 2pm to 9pm and warned of potential flash flooding.

Tauranga City Council cancelled all five of its planned community celebrations but, at the time of writing, hoped to go ahead with fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight.

The final of three Twenty20 matches between the Black Caps and Bangladesh began at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval about 1pm.

Bay Oval emptied out as heavy rain brought play to an end a few hours later, with the home side declared winners to square the series.

Aucklanders Lauren Saxby and Sacha Barry were in the crowd.

Before the rain arrived, the pair told the Bay of Plenty Times they had been enjoying time at the beach and bars, including Rising Tide, during their holiday in Tauranga.

Sacha Barry and Lauren Saxby of Auckland were at Bay Oval watching the Black Caps vs Bangladesh on New Year's Eve. Photo / Megan Wilson

Barry said they had booked tickets to The Island at Pāpāmoa for New Year’s Eve.

Saxby said her New Year’s resolution was to “try and save more money” for “adulthood” – namely a house and travel.

Tauranga mother Samantha Potgieter said she and her family had spent some of their holiday in Hamilton, taking their 3-year-old daughter Olivia to Hamilton Zoo, and time at Mount Maunganui beach.

Potgieter said they were “winging it” for New Year’s Eve.

”Best scenario we’ll probably be spending it at home with the family.”

Samantha Potgieter, Quentin Potgieter and their 3-year-old daughter Olivia Potgieter at Bay Oval. Photo / Megan Wilson

Mount Maunganui’s Troy Webber said he had been spending his holiday relaxing with family and enjoying the cricket.

For New Year’s Eve, he planned to go to Mount Maunganui to “see what’s on and enjoy a couple of bars”.

He was betting the weather would not be as bad as forecast.

“We’ve got a bit of an onshore breeze coming. I reckon it’s going to hold it back in the Kaimais and I reckon we’ll be all right actually.”

Raniera Roberts and Troy Webber at Bay Oval on New Year's Eve. Photo / Megan Wilson

Campers stay cosy

Mount Maunganui Cosy Corner Holiday Park’s manager Greg Davidson said the campground was “always full” at this time of year and no one was leaving despite the forecast.

“It’s only rain – it’ll go through quick and tomorrow you’ll wake up and it’ll be blue sky and everyone will be happy again.”

Davidson said he had cleared a sheltered barbecue area with capacity for about 100 people.

“They can all gather in there rather than sitting outside their caravans.

“There’s a few guys with guitars, we’ve got a speaker they can use.”

Marc Waterworth (left) and brothers Jack and Mason Waterworth are visiting Mount Maunganui from Wellington for New Year's Eve. Photo / Megan Wilson

Cosy Corner campers the Bay of Plenty Times spoke to were either staying at the campground for New Year’s Eve having drinks and nibbles or going out in Mount Maunganui or Tauranga.

Marc Waterworth, from Wellington, said he and his family were staying for three weeks and had been coming to the campground for about 13 or 14 years.

The family were playing poker and enjoying beers in the late afternoon, while brothers Jack and Mason Waterworth planned to go to Astrolabe later in the evening.

Gabby Wesgate (left), Joshua Steidle, Donovan Van Wyk and Dontay Croft enjoying a game of pool on New Year's Eve. Photo / Megan Wilson

Gabby Wesgate, from Hamilton, said she and a group of friends were staying in Mount Maunganui just for the night and were also considering Astrolabe.

The group were enjoying a game of pool at the campground before going out.

Lynley Mangino (left), Gary Mangino, Jordan Brough, Cayren Bates-Granville, Robyn Brough and Warren Brough from Hamilton were visiting Mount Maunganui for New Year's Eve. Photo / Megan Wilson

Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales said the campground was full for New Year’s Eve and it had been “steady” all December leading up to Christmas.

Thunderstorm watch

Metservice issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui for 2pm to 9pm on New Year’s Eve.

It said heavy rain was expected over the north of the North Island with intensities of 10 to 25 mm/h and accompanied by thunderstorms.

“However about Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, and the Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, there is a moderate risk of localised downpours, with or without thunderstorms, bringing intensities of 25 to 40mm/h.”

The rain would be intense enough to cause surface and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and may lead to slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Public events off but fireworks on

In a statement on Sunday afternoon Tauranga City Council said, weather permitting, fireworks would be set off at 9.30pm and midnight.

These were expected to be visible across Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, the Tauranga city centre and Waimapu estuary harbour areas.

Only the Matua pyrotechnics display would not proceed due to anticipated weather challenges with fireworks being launched from the water.

“Health and safety is a priority, and fireworks won’t be delivered if there is a safety risk.”

People were encouraged to watch the fireworks from home or a safe elevated position.

The cancelled community celebrations were to be held at Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa, Fergusson Park in Matua, Tauranga Racecourse in Greerton, Blake Park in Mount Maunganui and on the Tauranga waterfront.

The weather ahead

MetService meteorologist Hannah Moes said Monday would be a “largely fine day” in the Bay of Plenty, with a few showers in the east of the region in the afternoon.

Moes said “a lot more settled conditions” were expected due to “a ridge of high pressure” moving across the country.

Some showers could appear inland in the afternoons and evenings but “nothing like the widespread rain we’ve just experienced”.

Temperatures in the Bay for the first week of 2024 would be “typical” for this time of year, with low to mid-twenties during the day and overnight minimums in the low to mid teens.

