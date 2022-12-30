Pictured from top left, Patricia Tondi, Penelope Jackson, Paula Werohia-Lloyd and Carlton Bidois.

Four Tauranga residents have been acknowledged in the New Year Honours for their service in areas ranging from business and the environment to art crime research and language education.

They are among 14 Honours recipients from the wider Bay of Plenty region.

Paula Werohia-Lloyd (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Arawa, Ngā Puhi) was the first woman elected to the Mangatawa Papamoa Blocks board where, for more than 31 years, she has administered a diverse portfolio of investments including kiwifruit and avocado orchards, beef farming, a retirement village, social housing and industrial developments.

Now she has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and business.

Werohia-Lloyd was instrumental in several ventures including setting up a native plant nursery at Mangatawa in 1994, a 2012 joint venture to develop Pacific Coast Retirement Village and the creation of the Mangatawa Papakainga Housing initiative.

Paula Mapuna Werohia-Lloyd. Photo / Supplied.

She has held various governance roles over 20 years, including as a trustee of several Māori boards and chairwoman of the Ranginui No. 12 Trust.

Carlton Bidois (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi) has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the environment and Māori-Crown relations after dedicating more than 25 years to these causes.

Bidois has worked with numerous organisations and government agencies to ensure engagement with iwi happens across private and public sector interests, including partnering with local councils, the Department of Conservation, Maritime New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

He is the environmental representative to several iwi including Ngāti Ranginui and Pirirākau hapū and ensured iwi were involved in the marine emergency response after the Rena disaster in 2011. He established and led Manaaki Te Awanui, a Māori environmental research group.

He has been co-chairman of Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital since its inception and was co-chairman of Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Forum from inception in 2010 until 2020, during which time he was key to securing funding to continue the improvement and preservation of the Kaimai Mamaku forests and catchments.





Penelope Jackson has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to art crime research and visual arts.

Jackson pioneered research about art crime in New Zealand and was a founding trustee of the New Zealand Art Crime Research Trust in 2015.

The trust maps the history, extent, and range of activity and increases knowledge of art crime.

She has published three books about art crime research and served as Tauranga Art Gallery director and curator.

She curated three exhibitions of the work of Dame Lynley Dodd, which toured 23 venues across Australia and New Zealand, as well as a survey show of sculptor Jeff Thomson, which toured the country and won a Museums Aotearoa Exhibition award.

Art historian Penelope Jackson. Photo / Mead Norton

Patricia Tondi was given a Queen’s Service Medal for services to the Italian community and language education.

Tondi started the Amici D’Italia (Friends of Italy) club in Hawke’s Bay in 2004 for people interested in learning and sharing all things Italian and has continued as a patron.

She also established Italian language night classes for adults at Tamatea High School and continued conducting lessons from her home when funding for community education was removed.

She helped bring the Italian Film Festival to Hawke’s Bay, has run the Amici D’Italia’s library of Italian films for club members, and worked with local iwi to bring the Italian ambassador to Kohupātiki Marae at Clive.

Patricia Tondi has helped Italians settling in New Zealand with job applications and accommodation. Photo / Carmen Hall

She has helped Italian families and individuals visiting New Zealand with translation, legal and immigration issues and helped Italian people settling in New Zealand with job applications and accommodation.

She moved to Mount Maunganui last year.

In the Eastern Bay, Beryl Mason from Tāneatua was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori language education

Whakatāne’s Ruth Gerzon and Sally Shaw were made members of the New Zealand Order of Merit - Gerzon for services to community development and social justice and Shaw for services to nursing.

Former Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell was also made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to local government and the community.

Ōpōtiki’s Gavin Nicol was given a Queen’s Service Medal for services to veterans, while Whakatāne’s Kevin McComb received one for services to cycling.

In Rotorua, district councillor Trevor Maxwell was made a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and local government. Three others were made members of the New Zealand Order of Merit: Rotorua Boys’ High School principal Chris Grinter for services to education and Māori, retired GP Dr John Armstrong for services to Māori health, and retired coroner Wallace Bain for services to health and the community.



