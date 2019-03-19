Kawerau New World. Photo / Google Maps

A supermarket in the heart of Kawerau's town centre has been saved from fire overnight.

Kawerau firefighters were called to New World in Tarawera Court at 1.55am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said this morning the fire was small and had been extinguished by the time the brigade arrived. However, the building was significantly smoke logged.

The fire had also set off the building's sprinkler system, prompting firefighters to stay on scene for some time to help clean up.

Via its Facebook page, the supermarket advised customers it would be closed today and thanked the "awesome local brigade" and the community for their help.