Concept designs for Katikati Community Sport and Recreation Centre will be updated soon. Designs/ Supplied

Katikati's Community Sport and Recreation Centre project has taken a few huge steps forward.

After the appointment of a committee and securing funding, designs and plans for the dedicated recreation centre at Moore Park will be ready for public viewing early next year.

''People love their sport and recreational activities but the lack of a recreational centre in Katikati has been holding back improving local lifestyles,'' says Ben Warren. ''Too many groups such as football, cricket, wrestling, scouts, guides, martial arts and athletics do not have their own clubrooms, changing rooms, toilets or facilities that are up to today's standards.

''Many other community users especially our rangatahi/youth are in desperate need of indoor space especially as the community grows.''

Providing a multi-code clubrooms/conference centre, workshop areas, dedicated indoor training, social and competitive sports space and public toilets for Moore Park will provide the long overdue infrastructure, he says.

''Several clubs cannot host games with facilities that some competitions require. Providing indoor recreation space will help other organisations, for example the primary school, as they lack a gymnasium. The centre opens the door for social indoor netball, futsal, cricket, hockey, gym sports and indoor climbing walls, all of which require travel to Tauranga or further. It will allow for indoor training space in inclement weather for all codes. The centre undoubtedly will create a healthy space and positive outcomes for our community.''

KKSRC has appointed a new project committee tasked with moving the project quickly forward.

The committee all have links to local sport and recreation and include John Kaczon, Nicola Austin, Neil Harray, Laura Young and Ben. Richard Gerrish is project manager (Omokoroa Sports Pavilion and Library build).

Funding has started the process by engaging professional architects to create a final concept design and building plans.

The centre may be built in two stages. Stage one will likely see public toilets, changing facilities, clubrooms, working space and a smaller indoor facility.

Stage two will be the large indoor centre and community multipurpose workspace.

The expectations are that local participation rates will markedly increase once the new centre opens its doors.

"This will be a venue for people particularly our rangatahi/youth to come together for activities and instead of just arriving, playing and then leaving straight after because there is nowhere to get changed or socialise afterwards. A future place to feel wanted, be safe to visit and belong to when they may have nowhere else to go," says past Olympian Nicola Austin.

The committee would like to acknowledge Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival for their ongoing support, the Katikati Community Board for their commitment of $50,000 and the Western Bay of Plenty District Council matching fund contribution.