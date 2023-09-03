Action time at Katikati Bowling Club.

Katikati Bowling Club was established 94 years ago.

This year, the club — with more than 100 members — is embarking on a recruitment campaign to attract new members to play the sport of lawn bowls.

In the past, recruitment has been hindered by the notion bowls is a sport for the aged population, says president Bryn Gradwell.

“It may surprise people, the average age of New Zealand’s representative bowlers.

"Four of the five women at the Commonwealth Games were all in their 20s and won two bronze medals."

New Zealand has a strong under-26 team at the Oceania championships (five men and five women), and the youngest member is David Motu, 16. The current Kiwi men’s open champion, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, is 28.

The club is looking for new members.

Club members participate in local and open tournaments, as well as weekly social activities.

During the summer season, Business House Twilight Bowls is held, in which more than 100 Katikati residents participate in a friendly competition and enjoy social interaction on Monday evenings.

"Lawn bowls is a sport for all age groups and tailored to meet the needs of all," Bryn says.

Mixed roll-ups occur three days a week for a two hour period. Regular tournaments can be an all-day affair for the more competitive bowler.

"It is the sport you can start when you are young and carry on playing for decades."

Bryn says Katikati Bowling Club has "excellent" clubhouse facilities that are home to the Katikati Concert Band, Rummikub and 500 card players.

They have a commercial kitchen and seating for 140, which make it a popular venue for service club meetings and functions.

The club boasts two of the best lawn greens in the Bay of Plenty, he says, and bowlers from throughout the North Island come here to play.

“Recently, the membership agreed to investigate the installation of one artificial green to allow play to continue when the inclement weather cancels play or club day roll-ups. Fundraising activities have already commenced for this project.”

Bowling club president Bryn Gradwell.

The bowling club offers a range of options for those wanting to experience the sport and a club coach.

They encourage people to call into the club when roll-ups are scheduled and available to get you started.

“Many of our active members started playing Business House Twilight Bowls - this is an opportunity to learn the rudiments of the sport while enjoying the social friendly atmosphere during the summer months.”

Find more information at: www.sporty.co.nz/katikatibowls.