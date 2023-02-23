New Rocket Park takes off in Waihī

The new Pirate ship at Rocket Park in Waihī.

Waihī’s Victoria Park, now known more colloquially as Rocket Park, is the recipient of a major upgrade thanks to a project funded by the local Lions Club in association with the Hauraki District Council (HDC) celebrating 100 years of service locally by Lions Club International.

On Monday, February 20, the public enjoyed a free barbecue, put on by the Lions, and cooked by local students, and mingled with invited dignitaries that included HDC Mayor Toby Adams and Dr Patti Hill, the international vice-president of Lions International, who was in town from Canada and on hand to officially open the revamped playground.

Hauraki residents were asked by the council what they really wanted to fill the park, after former structures, that included an iconic pirate ship, had been removed due to age and wear. According to an HDC spokesperson, more swings and a new flying fox were the most popular requests.

Lions and the council had been working together on the project since 2018, and the park now boasts a new pirate ship, flying fox, and an upgrade to the rocket slide and the “cake mound” along with a modern innovatively-designed swing set.

The Lions Club of Waihi (LCW) and council then secured more than $80,000 in external funding to help with the costs of the upgrade, against a total cost of approximately $170,000. In a release, LCW said, “This is a great example of how a council and community organisation can work together to secure additional outside funding to the benefit of our local community.”

There are 48,000 Lions clubs around the world, across 200 countries, who contribute in similar ways to their respective neighbourhoods.

Lions clubs members were on hand at the official opening on the new Rocket Park in Waihī.

The driving force behind the enhancements was Lion, and Waihī Ward Hauraki District Councillor, Duncan Smeaton, a true local who spoke of playing in the park as a child in its previous incarnation, before sharing an anecdote about being involved, along with his friend Dave, in the maintenance and painting of the playground back in 1990.

“We’ve done a wonderful thing, kids are always on the flying fox and I’m delighted the new swings are there now, it has been a bit of fun, travellers from Tauranga and Auckland stop in here and have a cup of tea, and the kids run around and burn off some energy.- it’s just a great spot,” said Smeaton.

He added the development was definitely a team effort: “This was a complicated project, it was funded by three different Lions (clubs), (Hauraki District) Council, lottery and from Trust Waikato.”

Mayor Adams spoke of the “really need to take my hat off to those guys that have worked tirelessly to get us to where we are today,” while Dr Patti Hill joked the Waihī and surrounding clubs “may be the first ones in the world to build a land-locked treasure ship.”

The Rocket Park, which is a stone’s throw away from busy State Highway 2, will also be more secure than its predecessor, with work soon to begin on new fencing around the playground’s perimeter.























