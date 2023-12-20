Christa George and Geoff Mathis, of Pāpāmoa Rotary Club, with some of the kids from Te Puke Kindergarten in their new raincoats.

Te Puke Kindergarten’s philosophy has a strong focus on interaction with the natural environment.

Playing outdoors helps to stimulate a child’s immune system, creates healthy sleep patterns, and encourages creative thinking and fundamental movement skills.

Playing in the rain stimulates the brain by exposing children to sights, sounds, smells and textures they would not otherwise experience.

Enjoying those learning experiences at the kindergarten is now a little bit easier, thanks to a donation of 35 new raincoats from Pāpāmoa Rotary Club that will mean children are able to play outside, whatever the weather.

The Rotary club was formed in 2008, and three years ago it was joined by Te Puke Rotary Club.

There are 25 members who fundraise and provide support and services to a variety of community and social sector groups.

But the club’s main focus is on youth.

The club supports a range of youth activities that give young people the chance to participate more in their environments, clubs and schools. By nurturing youth, Rotarians can provide the skills young people need to succeed as future community leaders.

Other recent donations have included dictionaries to schools, driver awareness for Year 12 students, scholarships, school environmental projects including tree planting on Pāpāmoa Hills, supporting arts and drama, youth surf lifesaving, and encouraging young leaders through the Graeme Dingle Foundation, Outward Bound and other Rotary leadership programmes.

“It was our absolute pleasure, on behalf of the club, to present the raincoats to the children today,” say Christa George and Geoff Mathis, of Pāpāmoa Rotary.

Kindergarten mum Tamara Ransom put in a great deal of work to enable the new raincoats to be bought.







